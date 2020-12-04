BARRE – Officials say an apartment building caught fire in Barre Thursday.
According to a news release, a fire was reported at 24 Fairview Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and found the flames coming out of the first-floor apartment.
A resident on the second floor was trapped, according to the release, and was rescued by firefighters using a ladder.
Residents in all three apartments got out safely and are now housed in local hotels. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The first floor of the building suffered significant damage, according to the release, and the second floor suffered smoke and water damage. Fire crews from Montpelier, Barre Town and East Montpelier also responded to the scene as well as emergency responders from Barre Town and Williamstown.
The fire took about an hour to put out, according to the release
— Staff report
