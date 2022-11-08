BARRE — Democrats — one an incumbent the other running for office for the first time — swept the two-member Washington-3 legislative district on Tuesday, ending the hopes of their Republican rivals in the process.
It was a much closer call for Jonathan Williams than it was for Rep. Peter Anthony.
Anthony easily won his third consecutive two-year term in a community that he has served in a variety of capacities, including mayor, city councilor and justice of the peace, since settling in Barre back in 1975.
While Anthony’s 1,637 votes paced the four-way field on a day when 2,841 of the city’s 6,000-plus registered voters cast ballots — 2,065 of them by mail — Williams won what turned into a race for second place.
Williams overcame Kelly’s deeper roots and political history in the community, besting the former Washington County States Attorney, 1,314-1,091. Republican Brian Judd finished fourth, with 926 votes.
Anthony, who is battling a cold, welcomed the results after spending part of the blustery day greeting voters outside the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
“I want to thank the city voters for their support,” he said, heaping praise on Williams, who stepped up when four-term lawmaker Tommy Walz announced his plans to retire earlier this year.
“I’m so delighted Jonathan won,” Anthony said, suggesting the two were politically in sync on issues ranging from affordable housing to inflation.
“I think we’ll make a really good team,” he said.
Anthony said the fact that Kelly is a pro-life conservative who didn’t object to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade might have been the difference in the race.
“I have to believe that affected the outcome,” he said.
Williams, who took his first campaign to 1,500 doors in Barre in recent months said he was “super happy” with the results and eager to get to work on behalf of his constituents.
“We talked to hundreds of people, and I’m just so honored to have been elected by the residents of Barre City and I’ll do my absolute best to represent them faithfully and with compassion and empathy,” he said moments after learning he’d earned the right to represent Barre in Montpelier.
Williams said he was “nervous, but cautiously optimistic” about his chances in the race based on his conversations with Barre residents.
“We were really concerned about the same things,” Williams said. “Housing, hunger, a thriving wage … these are all things that I care about and that my neighbors and friends here in Barre care about.
“I’m just so pleased that I’ll be able to work on those issues for the betterment of our community,” he added.
Anthony and Williams one-two finish blocked Republicans from winning their first House race in Barre since the census-driven shift to the current citywide two-member district in 2012. The last Republican to win a House race in Barre was Leo Valliere in 2006.
Valliere’s win came in what was then one of two single-member districts.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.