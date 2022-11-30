Responding to reports of a lawsuit filed over logging rules, the leader of the Agency of Natural Resources says she’s committed to establishing a more robust set of statewide requirements, just not as fast as some groups would like.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Standing Trees Inc., along with two people living near Camel’s Hump State Park, filed a lawsuit last week against the state of Vermont accusing it of following its own laws and rules with regards to awarding logging contracts on state-owned lands. The lawsuit specifically takes issue with a long-range management plan for the Camel’s Hump Wildlife Management Area, but Standing Trees Executive Director Zack Porter said it’s really about the rules as they apply statewide.
The lawsuit was filed in Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit last week. It names the state and the commissioners of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation — Christopher Herrick and Michael Snyder respectively — as defendants.
The lawsuit makes essentially three claims: that the rules for logging on state lands aren’t consistent and lack transparency, that the logging contemplated in the Camel’s Hump long-range management plan doesn’t conform to what’s required in the Global Warming Solutions Act, and that the state improperly declined to undertake rule-making for the Camel’s Hump plan despite a valid petition requiring it to do so.
The two departments named in the lawsuit are under the Agency of Natural Resources, led by Secretary Julie Moore.
“We’ve been in active communication with Standing Trees over the last few months trying to address specific concerns they’ve raised about the management of Camel’s Hump State Park and responding to information requests they filed,” said Moore on Tuesday.
She claimed the current rules for logging on state lands are sufficient, but could be improved.
“My perspective is, best practice would be for us to go through a comprehensive land management planning process and rule development, given the impact this would have on literally hundreds of thousands of acres of land that this agency manages on behalf of all Vermonters, and look forward to having a robust discussion and engaging with Vermonters through this rule-making process,” Moore said.
She claimed the ANR is internally committed to undertaking the creation of a statewide rule-making process for logging on state-owned lands.
“That’s a commitment we’ve made to ourselves, and it’s just looking at timing and process to get that initial draft together so we have a basis for a good conversation with the public,” she said.
Such a process, depending on level of interest and the number of people involved, can take as long as a year, said Moore.
The Standing Trees lawsuit claims that Jamison Ervin, and Alan Pierce, the two individuals named as co-plaintiffs, participated in the public comment process for the Camel’s Hump management plan, but they had to make a number of public records requests for information that wasn’t made readily available to them. They also filed a petition, complete with at least 25 other signatures, that would have triggered a rule-making process, something the state declined to do — unlawfully, as the suit claims.
