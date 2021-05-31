DUXBURY – Officials say a second person has been rescued off Camel's Hump in the past week.
According to a news release, a 59-year-old man was experiencing chest pains while hiking Saturday. The man was over two miles up the Monroe Trail from the trail head in Duxbury.
He was with a Boy Scout troop from Massachusetts and another group leader helped lead rescuers to their location. The hiker was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
This follows an incident on May 24 when an 18-year-old female from Burlington had injured her ankle on the Long Trail. The hiker made her way to Bamforth Ridge Shelter where she held up for the night and called for a rescue the next morning when she realized she couldn't make it down the mountain herself.
She was brought to safety just before 1 p.m. and was taken in a private vehicle for medical treatment.
