NORTHFIELD — Help is still wanted, but Wendy Rea says Northfield is ready to reclaim its rightful place as the place to be on Labor Day weekend in Vermont, and it starts this morning with a footrace sponsored by her employer.
If you’re reading this after 8 a.m. Saturday Labor Day weekend — just like the participants in the Northfield Savings Bank’s “Flying Pig Footrace” — is officially off and running and the finish line is three fun-filled days away.
“It’s happening!” Rea says of a Northfield tradition that dates back a full 45 years.
It is one that started small in 1976 when the town decided to host a Labor Day parade inspired by the nation’s bicentennial. What was an hour-long parade blossomed into a weekend-long celebration the following year and the 5k footrace was added to the now-familiar mix in 1978.
Northfield has annually laid claim to Labor Day — pitching itself as the family-friendly alternative to the Champlain Valley Fair.
“We want people to be able to come and not feel like they have to spend a lot of money to have fun, play games and enjoy good entertainment,” Rea says of the recipe that has worked for all but two of the past 45 years.
Rea, who grew up in Northfield and now lives just across the town line in neighboring Roxbury, remembers the days her dad, Paul Frappier, used to pitch in, preparing the chicken barbecue that is hosted each year by the American Legion. Frappier now lives in Florida, his daughter is now married and has served for the past six years as president of the group that organizes an annual celebration.
The American Legion?
They’re still barbecuing chicken and will be serving this year’s meal at noon on Monday — right after a 90-minute parade that is set to start at 10:30 a.m.
Monday will represent the wind up of a holiday weekend-long book sale at Brown Public Library, the last of three presentations of “Celebrating Northfield” at the local historical society, and the day “The Chakra Oracle” will offer free astrology readings after spending the weekend offering free tarot card readings.
Monday’s featured performers include singer/songwriter Malayna Johnson, the No Strings Marionette Company, and the Step In Time Line Dancers.
Though Monday will feature the parade, three live performances, and the annual duck race on the Dog River, it is the comparatively quiet day, according to Rea, who says things will wrap up at 3 p.m.
Not on Saturday and Sunday.
Both days will feature free entertainment all day long capped by 3-hour street dances from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s street dance will feature the rock band Dirty Looks and on Sunday the AC/DC tribute band Bonfire will do the honors.
The stage on the village common will be busy through Monday with performances — some musical, some not.
Wildlife Encounters — a family favorite — will be back with a selection of mystery animals Saturday afternoon and Wunderle’s Big Top Adventure will bring the aerial circus act to the stage to get things rolling on Sunday.
Rea says masks are optional, social distancing is suggested and everyone is welcome.
“You can come, sit on the church lawn and enjoy great entertainment for free,” she says.
That’s been the case for all but two of the past 45 Labor Day weekends in Northfield.
The 2011 edition was canceled when Tropical Storm Irene struck days before its scheduled start and while planning was well underway before the first Vermonters contracted COVID-19 last year, uncertainty about what the future held prompted Rea and other organizers to pull the plug on the 2020 event.
Planning for this year’s celebration started heating up in January and when it was time to make the “do-we-or-don’t-we” decision in May the number of vaccinated Vermonters was climbing and the pandemic seemed under control.
In many respects it still is, but a surge in case counts associated with the delta variant is hard not to notice and explains why the event’s designated face painter and a vendor or two have bowed out this year and has probably exacerbated an annual scramble for volunteers.
Rea says help is wanted and a shortage of volunteers explains why there won’t be a Bingo tent this year.
While popular with patrons, it requires a significant number of volunteers and they are in short supply.
Rea says this year’s sponsor Darn Tough Vermont has come through in a big way — providing eight volunteers to work 8 hours each day.
“That was huge,” Rea says, noting she won’t turn away anyone willing to volunteer for an hour or two as a crossing guard or helping staff a game booth.
Those who’d like to pitch in at some point over the holiday weekend can email Rea at info@northfieldlaborday.org, or just swing by the information table at the event.
“If you say: ‘How can I help?’ We’ll find you a job,” Rea says, it’s light, clean duty and those who can volunteer after 5 p.m. are especially coveted because that’s when the Darn Tough crew clocks out.
While Northfield Savings Bank is sponsoring the stage, Darn Tough Vermont is sponsoring the celebration and figures prominently on the latest in a long line of buttons that will be sold to raise funds for next year’s celebration. Inspired by the design of 9-year-old Hazel Bender, the buttons feature a sock-like character beneath the words: Northfield Labor Day 2021 and above the phrase: “One Darn Tough Town.”
There is a design contest for the buttons that have been a fixture of the festival for more than 40 years and some long-time Northfield residents have collected all of them over the years. The same is true of the T-shirts for “The Flying Pig Footrace,” which have featured a different design and color since the race was added to the roster of events 43 years ago.
As is their long-standing custom the rifle team from Northfield High School will use Labor Day as a fundraiser — selling burgers, fries and other food from a booth that was built decades ago. There will be other vendors and Rea says Darn Tough Vermont will have a table, because, like many local businesses, they are in hiring mode.
Rea knows the feeling and while she could use a few more volunteers her biggest worry a this point this year is the weather.
Like Labor Day weekend in Northfield, that isn’t new either.
“Every year we cross our fingers and hope we don’t get rained out,” Rea says, noting the forecast for the weekend looks mostly promising.
