BERLIN — There were fireworks in Berlin Wednesday night as retiring Town Clerk Rosemary Morse and her assistant and almost successor, Corinne Cooper, lit up the Berlin Select Board for what they claimed was its ham-handed handling of an office it doesn’t control and a transition it subsequently blew up.
The way things played out it was probably a good thing Town Administrator Vince Conti arranged a soft send off for Morse earlier in the day because had he waited until Thursday — her last day in the elected office she has held for two decades — it would have been beyond awkward.
It probably was anyway because Morse’s last day on the job was also Cooper’s and an office that is typically closed to the public on Fridays and wouldn’t be staffed Monday because of the holiday, will be flat out empty come Tuesday.
That was the fallout of a sometimes stormy special session that opened with Cooper successfully pressing the board to hold its discussion about her in public. It ended nearly two hours later when the shorthanded board — Selectman Carl Parton was missing — emerged from a 40-minute closed-door meeting and unanimously voted to rescind its June 6 appointment of Cooper as Morse’s interim replacement.
Citing a statutory provision that allows assistant town clerks to temporarily assume the role of town clerk in the event of a vacancy in that office board members signaled they liked that option and Cooper made it clear that she didn’t.
“Just so you know, tomorrow is my last day,” Cooper said. “I won’t be here after that. I will not continue as assistant town clerk.”
It might have been the least animated and most consequential exchange of the evening because it literally leaves an office of none with early voting underway for an August election and another one coming in November.
Board members, who endured a tag team tongue-lashing courtesy of Cooper and Morse, didn’t publicly discuss next steps Wednesday night. They adjourned immediately after Cooper gave her one-day’s notice.
Conti said Thursday the vacancy will be posted, and the board will weigh its options before making an appointment.
“We believe there’s some people (in town) that were waiting to see how things transpired,” he said.
Conti said he will do some outreach in an effort to gauge interest and didn’t rule out cobbling together a team of local justices of the peace to staff the office on a temporary basis.
Conti said the holiday weekend buys a little time, but not nearly enough.
“Tuesday is going to be a little ugly,” he said.
So was Wednesday night.
That’s when Cooper clashed with a board whose members publicly criticized her interim plan for the office they asked her to fill and Morse blasted them for “disrespecting” her long-time assistant and suggesting the mid-year transition should never have been necessary in the first place.
Before either woman spoke during what Chair Brad Towne characterized as a “hearing,” they were asked to swear to tell the truth. Both did, and Cooper suggested the board should do the same based on distortions and misrepresentations contained in a June 22 letter they all signed after learning she planned to appoint her daughter, Minda Stridsberg, to serve as her assistant through Town Meeting Day.
“I really don’t appreciate that stuff got put in here that really didn’t happen,” Cooper said of a letter she described as “rude and bullying” and, in some cases, inaccurate.
Cooper said she understood how some on the board and in the community might have concerns about her plan to appoint her daughter. However, she said she firmly believed those concerns were “unfounded.” Like it or not, she said clerks have the discretion to select their assistants and nothing in state law, or town policy prevents it from being a family member.
Cooper said that is actually the case in some communities, citing Cambridge and Colchester as recent examples.
According to Cooper, the board crossed the line by publicly calling her plan to swiftly find her own replacement “unprofessional,” and taking to social media to make that context-free case. The letter, she said, was the last straw.
“Disagree with me if you want, politely, but to say that it’s ‘poor judgment’ and ‘inappropriate conduct’ for me to come up with a plan to make the eight months work? That’s harsh,” Cooper said. “That is just harsh.
Morse said Cooper didn’t get credit for clearly communicating her plan to Conti the day after the board voted to appoint her, she was rewarded by having her name “dragged through the mud” instead.
Most of the players have changed, but Morse said the tension between the town board and the town clerk’s office aren’t new.
“That’s why I quit coming (to board meetings),” she said. “I was not going to subject myself to that anymore.
“I’ve put up with it for 20 years because I love this town, and I love the people in it,” Morse added.
On the eve of her last day in office, Morse told board members Cooper deserved their support and respect and didn’t seem to be getting either.
“She (Cooper) has done nothing but serve this town with dignity and grace,” Morse said, suggesting the board take critical comments it has received with a “grain of salt.”
Some of those comments — all of them with names redacted — were publicly discussed Wednesday night and most simply expressed some level of unease over the prospect of a mother and daughter serving as town clerk and assistant town clerk.
Others were more pointed, but Cooper said it was difficult to respond to an anonymous complaint that she was “rude” without knowing who she was supposedly rude to or the circumstances.
Cooper said complaints about office hours were above her pay grade and was stunned by one anonymous suggestion the board not hire anyone trained by Morse.
“Wow!” Cooper said. “That’s pretty crazy.”
Morse said it was telling that complaints about her office weren’t re-directed to her office and it was the kind of communication she’d come to expect and prompted her earlier than anticipated exit.
Morse bristled at Towne’s suggestion a pay raise she received a year ago was believed to be in exchange for opening on Fridays.
Morse said her office, like the clerk’s offices in four of the other five towns in the Washington Central Unified Union School District, is closed to the public on Fridays, while acknowledging a pay raise that got her part way toward being paid the same as Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle.
Morse said the salary increase wasn’t included in the budget voters approved more than a year ago, but it went into effect last July and she responded by expanded office hours — just not on Fridays.
The increase is reflected in the budget voters approved in March, but Morse said it really isn’t an increase and when Conti told her the board had decided not to further boost her pay and to forego even a cost of living adjustment for the fiscal year that starts July 1 she decided it was time to retire.
“That’s when I made the decision I was resigning because if I had so little … respect from the five board members why do I want to stay here?” Morse asked.
“The public needs to know how that budget was treated and how I was treated,” she added. “That’s what’s got us here today.”
Board members listened, but said little during the public portion of the meeting that lasted just more than an hour. After spending 40 minutes behind closed doors, the board voted to rescind their appointment of Cooper and press ahead with plans to pursue a charter change that would eliminate the independently elected office of town clerk in favor of a clerk who would be appointed by the board.
The board will hold the first public hearing on that charter change, as well as two others, at 6 p.m. next Wednesday.
