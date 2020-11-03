CALAIS – Democrat Rep. Janet Ancel has been reelected for the House district that represents Calais, Plainfield and Marshfield.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Ancel received 1,929 votes for the Washington-6 district and Independent challenger Lewis Graham Jr. received 769. She has been a member of the House since 2005 and is the chairwoman of the Committee on Ways and Means.
— Staff report
