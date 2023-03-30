Sometime in the late 1960s, I was home from college after the end of the fall semester and found myself drinking homemade beer with my father on New Year’s Eve. It was an otherwise uneventful evening, except that at midnight, we drove the ½-mile to the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center to ring the church bell.
The bell was housed in a shelter near the church and, as it had no clapper, we brought a small sledgehammer to ring in the new year. Rather than stop at one knell, we hit the bell repeatedly until lights in the neighboring houses began to come on, and then we climbed into my father’s official State of Vermont car and drove home. His vehicle was equipped with a siren and, with the alarm wailing, we raced home to find my mother waiting for us in icy repose.
My father was a taciturn, undemonstrative man, and this kind of behavior was unlike him, but this story reminds me how much he loved the Old Meeting House.
The non-denominational house of worship dates from 1822 or 1823, and is on the National Register of Historic Places for a very good reason. It has been hardly modernized since its construction. Its nomination for the National Register states:
The Old Meeting House at East Montpelier Center, constructed between 1823 and 1826, is an outstanding example of Federal Vermont meeting house architecture. Its significance is greatly enhanced by the fact that both its exterior and interior have retained an unusual degree of architectural integrity. In 1940, a noted authority on Vermont architecture wrote that the Old Meeting House was the “only (meeting house) in Vermont that is now just as it was when the builders finished it. ... In 1970, a furnace and electricity were installed for the first time.”
Other improvements made between 1965 and 1975 include rebuilding the chimney, insulating the attic, adding storm windows, and excavating a space for a furnace. A “Community Hall” was added sometime later and our family used it for Thanksgiving dinners when the number of grandchildren grew too large for our old farmhouse.
That the building stands on property surveyed by town founder Parley Davis adds legitimacy to the essential nature of the church. Davis imagined that one day this location would hold a “Town Common” with church, schoolhouse and municipal buildings across Center Road from his home. While that never came to pass, the Old Meeting House is a thriving religious institution in a state that has been described as the most “unchurched” in the country.
Glenn Andres’ Buildings of Vermont (2014) remarks upon the architectural significance of the building:
“This simple but distinctive Federal style meetinghouse was built at the same time as the Old West Church in Calais and may have been framed by the same carpenter, Lovell Kelton. The massing and a tower sequence likely indicate the original appearance of the church in Calais. At the same time, it utilizes proportions that are lower and more classically sophisticated than those in Calais. Charles Bulfinch pioneered the body/porch/tower relationship exhibited here, and it was popularized through the builders’ guides of Asher Benjamin.”
Asher Benjamin’s guides were the inspiration for many carpenters throughout early New England. The following is from the introduction to a modern edition of his 1797 Country Builder’s Assistant.
“American architect Asher Benjamin (1773-1845) brought the influence of classical design to New England, and is hugely responsible for what we today consider the architectural charm of the region. In the early 1800s, he published books for local carpenters to use as guides to imbue their own construction with a new elegance. Part architectural primer, part do-it-yourself manual, these works were, as the evidence of New England’s continuing allure itself demonstrates, wildly popular. The Country Builder’s Assistant, originally published in 1797, is an early version of those later manuals, and was Benjamin’s first book. The simplicity of its presentation belies the sophistication of its lessons: here are unfussy directions, complete with full illustrations, for building all manner of classical columns, creating beautiful cornices, even constructing staircases that are as pleasing to the eye as they are safe and sturdy. Less complete than Benjamin’s later manuals, this was nevertheless hugely significant in spreading neoclassical design throughout New England.”
Local tradition has it that the work on the Old Meeting House was a community effort. The timbers were fashioned from giant trees felled on land owned by Carroll Strong, not far from the construction site. Local craftsmen spared no effort on the interior finishings. Dot Lyman, in the Vermont Sunday News, extolls their fine craftsmanship:
”Its unfinished pine boards are neither warped nor untrue so far, as the eye can discover, though its 52 box pews are held together, not by nails, but by perfectly fitted wooden pegs. It was built upon solid ledge.”
Historic records are spotty and fragmentary, but such as exist suggest some of the builders were proud individualists, strong in conviction and decidedly practical in providing ways and means to fund the church.
The acre (more or less) on which it stands, according to the article in the Vermont Sunday News “was conveyed in a lease which stipulated it was to serve all religious denominations in the area.” One other requirement is that “at least one church service be held in it every five years. Should the condition be broken, the land would revert to its original owner, one Parley Davis.” And this is how my father became involved.
We had moved from 294 Elm St. in Montpelier to Dodge Road in East Montpelier in 1964, where my father, born in New York City, would live out his dream of owning a dairy farm.
It was about that time that there was concern that the “once in five years clause” might be put into effect, and a committee of townspeople was hastily convened to avert the tragedy. My father, new to the town, was eager to support the Old Meeting House in any way possible. He rose early to start fires in the two wood stoves before services on cold mornings and proffered hot bricks wrapped in towels to parishioners on which they could rest their cold feet.
A profoundly unmusical man, he offered his bass to the small choir and lustily sang old protestant hymns. I remember him practicing “Bringing in the Sheaves” in the shower.
My sister Pat recalls that our father also was involved with hanging the church bell in a small shelter built expressly for it by George Anderson, who lived in the Center. It seems that although the church was constructed with a belfry, it never obtained a bell until 1954.
That was when the North Montpelier Universalist Church was torn down and their bell was offered to the Old Meeting House for the cost of moving it. For $50, the bell was moved to the Center, but somewhere along the way, the clapper was lost, so the thrifty congregation of the Old Meeting House would only pay $25.
For about 10 years, the bell was stored in the church entry way. Dot Lyman noted that in 1966 the bell was mounted in the short tower constructed by townspeople. She also records the history of the bell:
“About 1866, this bell presumably came by horse and buggy from Boston. It was cast in 1855 by George Holbrook in Medway, Massachusetts.”
Holbrook, by the way, had been apprenticed to Paul Revere, and his bells adorn hundreds of church steeples throughout New England.
Lyman concludes: ”When John Dessereau of Barre read the story of the Old Meeting House bell’s tongueless state, the skills of Dessereau Machines Inc. created a fine clapper and presented it, as a gift, to the church.”
It seems odd that the architectural historians omit what is, to me, the most salient feature of this venerable old building. When one enters the Meeting House, one faces the congregation, providing much amusement for the parishioners already seated as late-comers arrive.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.