For Heller
Buy Now

Fallen leaves color the lawn of the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier in 2022.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo

Sometime in the late 1960s, I was home from college after the end of the fall semester and found myself drinking homemade beer with my father on New Year’s Eve. It was an otherwise uneventful evening, except that at midnight, we drove the ½-mile to the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier Center to ring the church bell.

The bell was housed in a shelter near the church and, as it had no clapper, we brought a small sledgehammer to ring in the new year. Rather than stop at one knell, we hit the bell repeatedly until lights in the neighboring houses began to come on, and then we climbed into my father’s official State of Vermont car and drove home. His vehicle was equipped with a siren and, with the alarm wailing, we raced home to find my mother waiting for us in icy repose.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.