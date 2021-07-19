Photos by Sarah Milligan
Montpelier welcomed Amtrak back to Vermont on Monday morning. The celebration included live music and free creemees from Palmer Lane Maple. An Amtrak employee assists passengers leaving the train. Waterbury also welcomed Amtrak back on Monday. Despite the rain, there was a large crowd gathered at the train station to see Amtrak pull in. Among the dignitaries was WDEV owner Ken Squier, shown exiting the train in Waterbury and then being interviewed by station manager Steve Cormier.
