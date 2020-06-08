BARRE – As a contractor readies to start work on a $1.2 million upgrade to Barre’s municipal swimming pool next week the city has been tossed an $80,000 life preserver from a long-time Barre booster who once served as its superintendent of schools.
Though Lyman Amsden now resides in Burlington, he lived in Barre Town for many years, still has family in the community, and has quietly been funneling money to local causes for nearly a decade.
Amsden serves on the three-member board of the American Gift Fund – a Delaware-based philanthropic organization that facilitates charitable giving by wealthy investors. Founded in 1998 by former National Life executive Joseph Robb, Amsden said the American Gift Fund has grown to a $300 million a year operation that facilitates roughly $10 million in charitable giving a month.
Robb, who is deceased, and Amsden were once hiking partners and Amsden has served on the board of the American Gift Fund since its inception. That has been a boon for Barre, because in 2011 trustees were given the ability to initiate grants and Amsden has since steered well over $1 million to the community where he raised his family and once ran the local school system.
The Salvation Army, St. Monica Catholic Church, Hedding United Methodist Church and the school system have all been beneficiaries of the money over the years and Amsden said the two $10,000 scholarships that will go to Spaulding graduates later this month won’t be the first or the last.
“That’s something I feel strongly about,” Amsden said of the scholarships, which are “completely separate” from the five-year $350,000 grant he secured for an after school program that was launched at elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town last year.
Amsden said those programs were readying to make their spring return when the COVID-19 crisis hit and in-person instruction ended in March, prompting him to express interest in clawing back $80,000 of the $140,000 that had been appropriated in equal $70,000 installments in order to aid with the financial viability of the city’s pool project.
The school district will receive another $70,000 appropriation in the fall and rather than leaving some of the money still available for the after school program sitting idle Amsden said redirecting it to upgrade a long-neglected recreational resource made sense.
“I know those kids all go to the pool so I figured let’s put the money to work,” he said. “It seemed like it could be the best of both worlds.”
It sure was welcome in one of them.
School officials understood and obliged Amsden’s request, while City Manager Steve Mackenzie celebrated it.
“It helps take the edge off,” Mackenzie said of the money that was redirected to the pool project at Amsden's request.
The project had to be put out to bid twice and while Mackenzie trimmed nearly $100,000 in expenses by using city staff to complete some of the work in advance he was still expecting to tap the contingency of a separately approved infrastructure bond to pay the chosen contractor for work that will start Monday.
Mackenzie said Amsden’s contribution improves the chances the project – including the construction of a new “beach entry” – can be completed with money that is specifically earmarked for the work.
“It doesn’t allow us to add any ‘bells and whistles’ we didn’t have planned, but it makes paying for the work we are doing a lot easier,” he said.
Mackenzie had identified the contingency for a separately approved $1.7 million infrastructure bond as a possible source of money to pay for improvements to the 70-year-old pool. With luck, he said, that may no longer be necessary, and if it is less of that money will be needed.
“It certainly takes some of the pressure off,” he said.
Mackenzie said an a crew from Construction Dynamics Inc. of Massachusetts will start work on the pool next week – picking up where city employees left off in a calculated effort to bring the project under budget. If all goes as planned the pool will be expanded and enhanced by the end of October.
By then, courtesy of Amsden, the school district will have received another $70,000 payment from the American Gift Fund – pushing the amount of money available for after school programming to more than $150,000.
