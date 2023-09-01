WATERBURY — An ammonia leak in a refrigeration system inside the Ben & Jerry’s Waterbury ice cream factory in recent days temporarily halted production, sent employees home, and shut out the public for part of last weekend.

From 1 p.m. Aug. 25 until 10 a.m. Aug. 27, the plant’s visitor areas — its scoop shop, gift shop and tours — were closed, according to the company’s websites. Production was also suspended through Saturday at least.

