BARRE — A Connecticut man accused of vandalizing vehicles across the state has picked up new charges alleging he punched a police officer and caused more destruction.
Micael S. Bizuneh, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty by phone on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Bizuneh faces a maximum sentence of six years and two months in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $10,000 bail. If Bizuneh posts bail, he can only be released to a responsible adult.
Officer Victor Hinojosa, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 4 police received multiple calls about a male, later identified as Bizuneh, vandalizing vehicles and throwing rocks at residents on Barre Street. Hinojosa said he found Bizuneh standing in the road. He said Bizuneh spotted the officer's cruiser and threw a snowball at it.
Hinojosa said Bizuneh then lay down in a snowbank and got up and kicked the officer's cruiser three times. He said Bizuneh tried to get into the cruiser's passenger side, but the door was locked.
He said more officers arrived, including Montpelier Detective Cpl. Diane Mathews. Hinojosa said Mathews approached Bizuneh asking if he was OK and telling him he was in the roadway when Bizuneh stood up quickly and punched her in the face. He said Bizuneh was then taken into custody.
The officer said a witness reported seeing Bizuneh bending wiper blades in half on vehicles. He said one victim reported Bizuneh kicked her door and threw her trash can around her porch. Another victim reported Bizuneh threw a chunk of ice at the driver side window of his vehicle, according to court records. The officer said Bizuneh also kicked another door, threw ice and snow at a pregnant woman and kicked a car.
This incident reportedly took place hours after Bizuneh had been released from custody. According to the Caledonian Record, Bizuneh is facing charges for a string of vehicle vandalisms in St. Johnsbury in December. He was released Friday after posting $50, which was 10% of the $500 bail in that case. Bizuneh is facing charges around the state for similar alleged destructive behavior, though he has repeatedly been found not competent to stand trial.
He was ordered hospitalized in March 2021 after being found not competent to stand trial on the charges he faced in Washington County alleging he had vandalized vehicles and buildings.
Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan L. Weker, who made the finding of incompetence, said Bizuneh thinks the FBI is tracking him and trying to get him to give up information. Weker said Bizuneh has reported he believes the FBI has hired psychics to torture him and has planted listening devices in vehicles. The psychiatrist said Bizuneh suffers from delusions where he believes he’s been pursued by the FBI for a number of years. Weker said Bizuneh damages property so that he can draw attention to himself because he knows doing so would force the FBI to back off or risk being discovered.
Both Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault and attorney Colin Seaman, who represents Bizuneh, said this case was a failure from the system. Seaman opposed bail for his client, saying a correctional facility isn't the answer for someone dealing with mental health problems. He said his client should be in a hospital.
Thibault said in an email Monday, “This case is a prime example of why we need a forensic unit in Vermont for cases where there is public safety risk linked with a significant mental health condition.”
A working group is examining the gaps in the mental health and criminal justice systems under the state Department of Health.
In court, Thibault said, as was the case from the March 2021 hospitalization order, the state doesn't currently have the ability to meet Bizuneh's needs. He said the state can only order Bizuneh hospitalized for 90 days, following a hospitalization hearing, and then he will likely be back out on the street without any support and will likely engage in more of the same behaviors.
