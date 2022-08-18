BARRE — An alleged burglar who police claim they caught bloody-handed in a second-floor South Main Street apartment early Tuesday morning was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

A virtual participant at his arraignment, Craig Leibold, 29, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to two charges — one of them a felony and both stemming from a burglary that occurred when police allege he smashed a window with his hand to gain entry to North End Deli Mart late Monday night.

