BARRE — An alleged burglar who police claim they caught bloody-handed in a second-floor South Main Street apartment early Tuesday morning was ordered held without bail on Thursday.
A virtual participant at his arraignment, Craig Leibold, 29, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to two charges — one of them a felony and both stemming from a burglary that occurred when police allege he smashed a window with his hand to gain entry to North End Deli Mart late Monday night.
Though Leibold’s court-appointed lawyer argued his client be released on conditions, and the prosecutor assigned to the case offered a somewhat muddled response, Judge Kevin Griffin was clear where he stood.
Citing Leibold’s criminal history — he is currently on probation for a felony conviction — and Leibold's acknowledged addiction issues, Griffin said he wouldn’t be exercising his discretion to set bail.
Griffin said he would consider a motion to modify if, and only if, he was presented with a “concrete plan” that Leibold would be screened and deemed eligible for residential treatment for his addiction issues.
Leibold’s mother, Raylene Meunier, asked to speak, but Griffin said he didn’t need to hear from her.
“No, thank you,” he said before moving on.
Leibold’s brief arraignment came on the heels of three others that were held at the criminal courthouse on Wednesday — a day after court records indicate Meunier summoned police to South Main Street, expressing concern for Leibold’s safety.
According to court records, Leibold was found crouching behind the bed in a rear bedroom of Lena Poro’s South Main Street apartment shortly after telling his mother, who was parked outside, to call the police if he didn’t come out within the next several minutes.
According to court records, Meunier did call police when her son emerged from the apartment bloodied, claiming that he’d been stabbed. Court records indicate he also asked her for money, which she gave him, before he went back inside.
Meunier placed the call, shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, roughly 90 minutes after police claim Leibold broke into North End Deli Mart. Court records indicate he entered through a rear window that he had smashed with his hand and then left through the back door.
A police affidavit indicates North End Deli Mart’s security camera captured images of Leibold breaking into the store wearing the same clothes — a red “P&P Septic” shirt and jeans — that he was wearing at the time of his arrest 90 minutes later.
According to court records, Leibold told police after his arrest that he was responsible for the burglary, which he blamed on his “falling off the wagon” and owing money to one of the two people living in the South Main Street apartment.
Police claim Leibold suffered cuts to his hands when breaking the store window, and records indicate he was treated for those injuries at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin before being “emergency arrested” by the state Department of Corrections on a charge of violating his probation and transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Leibold originally was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, but was unable to make it because, Griffin was told, he had a hearing on a separate charge in Orange County at the same time.
Avi Springer, who was appointed to represent Leibold, said the judge in that case was aware of the pending charges associated with the Barre burglary and did set conditions of release. The list included a 24-hour curfew and prohibition for going to North End Deli Mart.
Griffin said he would impose those conditions, as well as one prohibiting Leibold from possessing weapons, if and when, he is persuaded to revisit the issue of bail.
If convicted of the burglary charge, Leibold could be sentenced to up to 15 years, fined up to $1,000, or both. He also faces an unlawful mischief charge associated with breaking the rear window of the store that records indicate will cost $800 to replace. That charge carries a sentence of up to a year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
Two others — Poro, 60, of South Main Street, and Luis Hernandez, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts — also were arraigned Wednesday on drug charges after police, who were concerned for Leibold’s safety, responded to the residence.
Records indicate Poro permitted police to enter her apartment after telling them that Leibold had left 10 minutes earlier, his hands bloody. Police say they found Leibold hiding behind a bed during a search of the apartment.
Leibold was arrested for the burglary and police obtained a warrant to search the apartment after spotting evidence of drug-related activity.
Records indicate that search netted 2.56 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.31 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $1,488 in cash underneath the mattress of the bed behind which Leibold was hiding and on which Hernandez was sitting when police entered the bedroom.
During his arraignment on Wednesday, Hernandez pleaded innocent to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and two misdemeanors — possession of cocaine and providing false information to police.
According to court, records Hernandez initially was taken into custody on the latter charge after allegedly providing police with a false name and date of birth.
That is the least serious of the charges he is facing. A conviction carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
If convicted on the trafficking charge, Hernandez could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, fined up to $1 million, or both. A conviction on the cocaine possession charge carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison a fine of up to $2,000, or both.
On Wednesday, Griffin set bail for Hernandez at $25,000 and was told by Springer that Hernandez's parents were expected to pay it and he would return to Massachusetts. That has happened, triggering conditions that prohibit Hernandez from having contact with any of the other defendants, and from entering Vermont for anything other than court dates and legal appointments without prior approval.
No bail was required for Poro, who pleaded not guilty to a pair of drug charges — both misdemeanors — during her own arraignment on Wednesday.
Poro is charged with permitting sale of a regulated drug from her residence and possession of cocaine. The first of the two charges is more serious and, if convicted, Poro could be sentenced to up to two years in prison, fined up to $1,000, or both.
Poro also is precluded from having any contact with the other defendants and is prohibited from having any overnight houseguests that are not family members.
