BARRE TOWN — Festivus begins in Barre Town today, and while there will be no pole, no meal and no “feats of strength” — all key elements of the holiday popularized by the ’90s sitcom “Seinfeld” — grievances will be aired in the wake of a recently completed reappraisal.
Precisely how many is anyone’s guess, including Jocelyn Pinardi, the administrative assistant who spent Monday reaching out to some of the hundreds of property owners sticker-shocked into requesting a grievance hearing with Assessor Russ Beaudoin.
Pinardi didn’t count the daunting stack of grievances, and couldn’t say with certainty how many property owners will have to be contacted.
“I’d say 500, give or take,” she said, during a brief break.
Her day included making calls — some longer than others — to property owners to determine whether they remained interested in grieving their new assessments and wanted to schedule a hearing with Beaudoin this week.
Many did; some changed their minds and withdrew, and while Pinardi put a dent in the stack it was slow going that left her wondering how long it would take due to her role taking minutes at hearings that will begin at 10:30 a.m. today.
By mid-afternoon on Monday, Pinardi had filled 11 of 22 15-minute time slots between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; scheduled another six hearings for Wednesday; one on Thursday and five more on Friday.
It was a start, but as Pinardi’s day neared an end she acknowledged she would have to huddle with Beaudoin to determine how and when to contact the hundreds of remaining property owners who filed written notice of their intent to grieve by last Friday’s deadline.
“I might need some help,” she said. “I’ve never done this before.”
No one has in Barre Town since 2004 — a 17-year lapse during which the town’s common level of appraisal (CLA) slowly eroded and eventually dipped below 80% of fair market value earlier this year.
The goal of the reappraisal was to restore full fair market value — bolstering the town’s Grand List and setting the stage for a corresponding reduction in the property tax rate.
The correction was reflected in change of appraisal notices that were mailed earlier this month and, in many cases included jarring increases from assessments that hadn’t changed since 2004.
Pinardi said some of the people she spoke to Monday had time to consider their new assessments in context and no longer saw the need to schedule a grievance hearing in an attempt to persuade Beaudoin that their property isn’t worth what he said that it was. Some of those people, she said, had spoken informally with Beaudoin as part of early outreach that saw the assessor adjust values as a result.
Hearings that start today will be a more formal process during which the burden of proof will be on those challenging their new assessments. Though Pinardi was scheduling hearings through Friday, it isn’t clear that will be enough.
After each of the 15-minute hearings Beaudoin will either affirm or adjust assessments based on evidence presented. Those decisions can then be appealed to the local Board of Civil Authority and, ultimately, to superior court.
The grievance process is a required first step and during the 2004 reappraisal 366 owners of 482 individual properties took it. Less than three dozen — 35 — went on to appeal and one – Rock of Ages – went to court. That case took years to resolve in the company’s favor.
A lot has changed since the last reappraisal. Beaudoin has replaced Joe Levesque as the town’s contract assessor, and farmed out review of Rock of Ages’ properties to a private firm that specializes in setting values for properties in the stone industry.
If Pinardi’s 500-ish guesstimate involving the number of grievances is close to accurate that number hasn’t changed much since 2004.
Before the Select Board can set the tax rate Beaudoin needs to hear all of the grievances and set the new Grand List, which he has projected will increase between 33% and 39% as a result of the reappraisal. The state also is waiting on that number, which it needs to set education tax rates for residential and nonresidential properties in Barre Town.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
