NORTHFIELD — The Vermont Attorney General’s office has declined to file criminal charges against Northfield Police Chief John Helfant in two drug cases in which he’s accused of lying in affidavits while working as an officer in Berlin.
But the investigation has been forwarded to the state Criminal Justice Training Council to determine whether what Helfant did was unprofessional and if any sanction is needed.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault asked for the investigation last year after the matter was brought to his attention.
The first case involved a Massachusetts man who was sentenced to time served on felony drug charges. Thibault said his office was made aware of a “material discrepancy” between what Helfant put in his affidavit and what the body camera footage shows of the incident.
Carlos Inostroza, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of heroin possession and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. Inostroza was sentenced to 179 to 180 days to serve with credit for time served. He had been held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury without bail since his arrest in July 2018.
Thibault dropped the charges in April 2019 after Judge Mary L. Morrissey allowed the guilty pleas to be withdrawn. The judge reviewed body-cam footage from Helfant, who was working as an officer in Berlin at the time, and determined the footage did not show evidence that Inostroza gave Helfant permission to search his backpack in which drugs were found. Helfant said in his affidavit he had been given consent for the search.
Thibault dismissed a second drug case in July 2019, this one involving Jermaine Parsons, 37, of the Bronx, New York. Helfant, while still with the Berlin police, said in his affidavit Parsons had given him consent to search his sneakers after a traffic stop in East Montpelier in July 2018. Helfant said he found drugs inside the shoes.
In his court filing dismissing the charges, Thibault said body-cam footage from that stop appeared to show Parsons revoking that consent, but the shoes were searched anyway.
Helfant has denied any wrongdoing in the cases. He had served more than 28 years with the State Police before retiring and taking a job as a full-time officer in Berlin for a few months in 2018. He was hired as Northfield’s police chief in fall 2018.
Charity Clark, chief of staff at the attorney general’s office, said in a Tuesday email, “After carefully considering the investigation materials submitted by the Vermont State Police, the Attorney General’s Office has declined to file criminal charges against Chief Helfant. The investigative materials, however, will be forwarded to the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council as the (office) believes this is a matter that should be referred to the (council) for their investigation relating to the professional regulation of law enforcement.”
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a Wednesday interview that while Helfant’s conduct didn’t rise to the level of a crime, there were “enough troubling aspects” that he felt the council should take a look and make its own decision about any possible sanctions.
“Folks who are stopped by the police have rights, and they need to clearly understand those rights,” Donovan said. “And when it is not clear whether people consent to a search or don’t consent to a search, that’s a bad outcome regardless of whether or not a crime has occurred.”
Helfant said in a Wednesday email that he was pleased with the attorney general’s decision not to file criminal charges.
“I also expected it, as I knew and it was my contention from the beginning of this investigation that I had not committed any crimes or policy violations. As for the AG sending the case documents to the VCJTC, that is their prerogative,” he said, adding he followed the policies of Berlin and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for body cameras and searches so he doesn’t see “a basis for any adverse findings.”
Thibault, the state’s attorney, said in a Wednesday email he supported the attorney general’s decision not to pursue criminal charges. He supported the referral to the council, as well.
“While the conduct of Chief Helfant did not result in criminal charges, review by the Training Council is appropriate to assess whether the conduct was unprofessional, and if so to take further action as it is authorized,” he said.
