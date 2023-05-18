BARRE — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon altercation involving several Spaulding High School students — one who alleges he was called a racial slur — that occurred not far from the Ayers Street campus shortly after school was dismissed.

Police Chief Brad Vail confirmed police were called to the scene of a fight that he said involved 10 or so Spaulding High School students.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.