NORTHFIELD — Several advocacy organizations have called for the removal of John Helfant as police chief in Northfield for conduct in and out of uniform.
The chief says he has freedom of speech as a private citizen and parent. He disputes any wrongdoing done while on the job.
On Jan. 12, a statement was sent to the town titled “Northfield Needs a New Chief of Police.” The statement was from the Northfield Middle & High School’s Gender & Sexuality Alliance; United Church of Northfield; Outright Vermont; Rights & Democracy of Vermont; Education Justice Coalition of Vermont; Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network; Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ; TeachOut Vermont; as well as an unspecified number of concerned parents, educators and students.
The statement reads, “Northfield’s current chief of police has revealed himself (1) to have a feeble grasp on what the laws and constitution actually mean and (2) to be willing to misinterpret and misapply the laws in order to advance his own ideological agenda.”
The statement cites a Brady or Giglio letter, named after national court cases, from Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault. These letters alert defense attorneys to credibility issues involving individual police officers, which can include lying in affidavits or showing bias against someone or engaging in possible criminal activity.
Thibault issued such a letter against Helfant in 2019 and updated it in 2020. Vermont Public revealed in a story last month that two other officers in the department, Officer Monica Welch and Sgt. Aaron Cochran, also have Brady letters issued against them for actions taken while with other police departments, meaning three out of the seven sworn officers in the Northfield department have credibility concerns.
For Helfant, Thibault cited two cases in which Helfant was involved while an officer in Berlin. Helfant had served more than 28 years with Vermont State Police before retiring there and taking a job as a full-time officer in Berlin for a few months in 2018. He was hired as Northfield’s police chief in fall 2018.
The first case involved a Massachusetts man who had been sentenced to time served on felony drug charges. Thibault said his office was made aware of a “material discrepancy” between what Helfant put in his affidavit and what the body camera footage shows of the incident.
Carlos Inostroza, of Springfield, Massachusetts, had pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of heroin possession and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. Thibault dropped the charges in April 2019 after Judge Mary L. Morrissey allowed the guilty pleas to be withdrawn. The judge reviewed bodycam footage from Helfant and determined the footage did not show evidence that Inostroza gave Helfant permission to search his backpack in which drugs were found. Helfant said in his affidavit he had been given consent for the search.
In a statement issued Tuesday spanning four pages, Helfant again defended his actions in that case. He said he had consent from Inostroza.
Thibault dismissed a second drug case in July 2019, this one involving Jermaine Parsons, of the Bronx, New York. Helfant, while still with the Berlin police, said in his affidavit Parsons had given him consent to search his sneakers after a traffic stop in East Montpelier in July 2018. Helfant said he found drugs inside the shoes.
In his court filing dismissing the charges, Thibault said bodycam footage from that stop appeared to show Parsons revoking that consent, but the shoes were searched anyway.
In his statement, Helfant acknowledged Parsons had revoked consent, but that didn’t matter because Helfant said he had already found psilocybin mushrooms and a roll of cash in Parson’s possession, as well as a small amount of drugs in the vehicle he was in, so Helfant already had probable cause for an arrest and could continue searching Parsons without Parsons’ consent.
Thibault noted in his Brady letter against Helfant that he was concerned about potential bias involving Helfant, that the chief was engaging “in a disparate treatment of a Hispanic male (Inostroza) and an African American male (Parsons) based on the actual or alleged Constitutional violations, compared with the treatment of the Caucasian females who, in both cases, were the operators of the motor vehicles.”
Helfant disputes this, again stating there were no Constitutional violations and noting the women involved in the cases were also arrested. The chief said in the statement, “There is absolutely no hint of racism in my policing practices over almost three decades, it just does not exist.” He provided the demographics of his arrest record dating back to the mid-1990s showing he’s made 1,124 arrests and 27 of them were “minority persons.”
The Inostroza and Parsons cases were investigated by the state attorney general’s office, which declined to file criminal charges against Helfant. The office did forward the matter to the Vermont Criminal Justice Council for review, but short of decertifying an officer, state law dictates much of what that body does when it comes to regulating law enforcement is confidential.
Helfant declined Tuesday to disclose what the council’s conclusion was in his investigation, stating there was never an internal investigation into his actions in Berlin, which he said is a requirement under Act 56 when it comes to regulation of law enforcement. He said any conclusion the council reached would have been faulty.
Helfant has since asked Thibault to withdraw the Brady letter. A records request shows Helfant sent two emails to the prosecutor last year asking for the letter’s removal. Helfant said Thibault, who leaves office at the end of the month and will be replaced by Michelle Donnelly, has not responded to those requests. The chief acknowledged even if the prosecutor did rescind the letter, which he believes only Thibault has the ability to do, a defense attorney could still bring the matter of his credibility up in any future court cases Helfant is involved in.
The statement from the organizations also cites Helfant’s actions while out of uniform.
The chief has three children in the Orange Southwest School District, which includes Randolph Union High School. The school made headlines nationally with right-wing media outlets last year after members of the girls’ volleyball team claimed they were banned from their locker room while the school investigated a conflict involving a transgender member of the team. One of the members of the team had objected publicly to the transgender student sharing a locker room with her. The transgender student’s mother later reported the transgender student had been the victim of bullying from other members of the team.
On Oct. 3, Helfant wrote a letter published on the conservative website Vermont Daily Chronicle, in which Helfant laid out the state law dealing with voyeurism. He started the letter by saying, “Whether they are Democrat, Independent or Republican, Liberal or Conservative, I don’t think many Vermonters or Americans want their 14-year-old daughter’s breasts, vagina or buttocks being viewed by a biological male.”
Helfant would go on to say in the letter, “It is clearly a law violation for a male student to view, watch a female student change her bra or underwear in a women’s locker room or bathroom.”
In their statement, the organizations said from Helfant’s letter, “We can only read his assertion as meaning that he would feel entirely justified if he or his subordinates were to walk into a Northfield school and arrest one of these supposed ‘criminals.’ Not only is the statement itself defamatory, but we find the attitude that spawned it to be especially dangerous when held by a person wielding both local authority and power of arrest.”
Helfant said on Tuesday he wasn’t accusing anyone of voyeurism, he was simply showing what state law states and how the voyeurism law is in conflict with the law dealing with public accommodations. He said anyone who is upset with that should take it up with the Legislature, not with him.
Alyssa Chen is the coalition coordinator for the Education Justice Coalition of Vermont. Chen said the organization is a statewide network and organizing body working for equity and justice with a focus on K-12 public schools.
Chen said it’s concerning that a chief of police would put these views out publicly, as Helfant has.
“It does feel like what he’s doing here is kind of a ‘call to arms’ that could cause violence or harm to transgender students or their allies, their educators, their parents who are in support of these students,” she said, adding others may feel emboldened to act because they have the backing of a police chief.
Chen acknowledged Helfant has a right to say what he wants as a private citizen, but he still can be held accountable for what he says.
“I don’t care if he’s speaking with his police chief hat on or not. Why would we want a police chief who is proven to be dangerous and potentially inciting violence against marginalized communities? I don’t understand why we think that’s acceptable,” she said, adding later, “If you’re speaking on behalf of yourself, it’s a measure of who you are.”
Peter Evans is a co-moderator at United Church of Northfield and helps oversee the church’s governing board. Evans said that a few years ago the church went through a process to obtain an “Open and Affirming” designation which shows the church affirms the full inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people into the church’s ministry.
He said Helfant’s Brady letter should have been seen as a foreshadowing of what was to come.
Evans said the school in Randolph followed local, state and federal policy and followed guidelines from the state’s Board of Education.
“For him, as a police officer, to disregard all that, even though he’s speaking as a parent, I just don’t know how you square that when you put your chief of police hat on and how that doesn’t impact your view of any given situation,” Evans said.
Evans agreed Helfant has a right to say what he wants.
“He has First Amendment rights to speak out, but at the same time, as a community, we don’t have to employ him,” he said.
There has been talk that Helfant may retire later this year. The chief said on Tuesday he’s eligible for retirement in May but hasn’t made any decisions yet about his future.
Evans said he wouldn’t be surprised if the town tries to ride the situation out until Helfant leaves.
“Even though there are some wonderful people on that select board, I think they’re afraid of community backlash and what the potential costs could be to pay him off. … I’ll be surprised if anything happens other than just hoping that this plays out in a manner that doesn’t create too many waves,” he said.
The board had asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to intervene after Thibault issued the Brady letter against Helfant. Town officials had said they saw the letter as unfair and urged the governor to do what he could to help, though it appears he has not weighed in publicly on the matter.
Town Manager Jeff Schulz said Monday the town has received the statement from the organizations and the matter is being taken under advisement, but he couldn’t say much more because it was a personnel matter. He did note much of what was in the statement related to conduct that occurred “some time ago.”
Helfant said in his statement, speaking as a resident and not the police chief, “As a father of three OSSD students, one of which is female, I have a right to advocate for my children. As a citizen of the United States and the State of Vermont I have free speech rights. I personally believe that people with male genitalia and people with female genitalia should not occupy the same changing rooms, bathrooms or shower rooms at the same time. In the United States, we have always provided privacy for the two biological sexes in these locations.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
