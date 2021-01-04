BARRE – The School Board’s call for cuts has been answered by administrators who have outlined what reducing a previously proposed spending increase by between $650,000 and $1.75 million might look like.
The latter scenario would involve cutting 18 full-time positions – 14 of them teachers – across the three-school district. It also would mean eliminating middle school athletics and co-curricular activities completely, as well as some high school sports programs.
It isn’t an option administrators are recommending, but it would limit the spending increase required to operate the pre-K-12 district to 2%.
Last month, some board members indicated they would at least entertain a cut of that magnitude, and most agreed the informational exercise would help frame the debate over the yet-to-be-set bottom line of a budget voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve in March.
If nothing else, it’s a conversation starter for a committee that will resume its work later today, and a board that will be asked to weigh in when it meets Thursday night.
The latest draft of the budget does contemplate cutting just over $650,000 in spending, including three full-time positions – two teachers and a behavior specialist.
Incorporating all of those cuts would trim the budget increase to just over $2 million, or roughly 4.5%. The result would be an operating budget of about $50.5 million, which includes an estimated $3.5 million in state and federal funding.
A proposal to trim the money budgeted for teachers’ salaries by 1% accounts for nearly $160,000 of the $650,000 cut. Though teachers just ratified a new one-year contract, it is set to expire June 30, and negotiations for a new agreement for the fiscal year that begins July 1 haven’t started.
The latest draft also reflects a proposal to reduce funding for facilities improvements by $113,000 by tweaking the square footage-based formula used to calculate how much the district spends in the area.
Though the new draft reflects the elimination of three full-time positions savings from at least two of them – both at Barre City Elementary and Middle School – would be achieved through attrition. A retiring classroom teacher would not be replaced, and the vacancy created by the resignation of a behavior specialist would not be filled.
According to the draft, those two positions account for nearly $120,000 of the $650,000 in savings. A teaching position at Spaulding High School would represent an additional $65,000 in savings.
None of the remaining adjustments that have been proposed exceed $50,000 and some are more painless than others.
Thanks to a food service fund balance of nearly $180,000, the revised proposal contemplates reducing money budgeted for maintenance of kitchen equipment in each of the district’s three cafeterias by $15,000 for a total savings of $45,000.
The draft budget also assumes the district will spend $40,000 less than previously anticipated on tuition to the Central Vermont Career Center, and cuts $10,000 from the $95,000 previously budgeted for high school athletic transportation.
The proposal doesn’t call for any staffing adjustments at Barre Town Middle and Elementary and Middle School, but does include roughly $50,000 in cuts for everything from books and supplies to wages for substitute teachers.
The draft reflects $40,500 in cuts associated with special education. The largest involves a $20,000 reduction in contracted psychological services. The smallest is $2,500 for course reimbursement for the department’s director.
Those proposed cuts bring the spending increase reflected in the draft budget just below 4.5%. Limiting the increase to 2% would require cutting an additional $1.1 million.
Administrators have indicated that would require eliminating 15 additional full-time staff. The list includes 12 teachers – four from each of the schools – and three paraprofessionals for a combined savings of $930,000.
Middle school athletic programs at both Barre and Barre Town would be eliminated for a projected savings of $100,000. The $1.1 million list also includes $37,000 would be cut from the $475,000 athletics budget at Spaulding, $11,000 would be cut from the high schools co-curricular budget and $20,000 in funding for field trips for students at Barre Town Middle and Elementary and Middle School would be eliminated.
Administrators aren’t backing the longer list of cuts, which they have indicated would “negatively impact” students.
Board members have expressed concern over the size of the spending increase and the projections it would trigger another double-digit rate increase in Barre. Even with the $650,000 in cuts the projected homestead rate in the city is projected to be 13 cents – down from an earlier 15-cent forecast. But for a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal, the latest draft of the budget would trigger a 22-cent rate spike in Barre Town.
Finance committee members will discuss the latest proposal this afternoon and brief the rest of the board when it meets Thursday.
