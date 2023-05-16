BARRE — The Barre Unified Union School District is prepared to pivot away from the co-principal model at one of its two centralized elementary schools.
Barre City Elementary and Middle School has employed two principals since James Taffel and David Batchelder were tapped to serve in that capacity following when the city’s new school opened and the network of neighborhood schools closed in 1995.
Both since retired, Taffel was principal at North Barre School at the time and Batchelder was principal at what was then Spaulding Graded Middle School.
One of the two principals — it was Taffel for many years — focused on the new school’s pre-K-4 students; the other — Batchelder was the first — was responsible for the middle school program.
That administrative model, which mirrors the one long used at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, where Jen Nye and Erica Pearson now serve as co-principals and Ted Mills is the assistant principals.
Two principals and one assistant remains the model at the school, which serves the city’s pre-K-8 students, though the looming departure of Co-Principal Pierre Laflamme set the stage for a cost-saving shift.
Laflamme announced in February he would step down on June 30 to assume his new role as principal of White River Valley Middle School in Bethel.
At a time when school principals are in short supply in Vermont and competition for their services is fierce, the search for Laflamme’s replacement was short-lived, and the district opted to pursue a cost-saving restructuring plan instead.
It’s one that will mean Brenda Waterhouse will be the lone principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School a year after volunteering to leave Spaulding High School where she had served in that capacity since 2015.
Waterhouse will have two assistants, including one — Melissa Greenwood — who was just hired.
Greenwood, who has Barre roots and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1992, is a veteran music instructor at Johnson Elementary School, where she has been a teacher since 2000.
Amid some concern about the lack of administrative experience, Superintendent Chris Hennessey said Greenwood came highly recommended, has the appropriate credentials, and has frequently served as a substitute principal during her time at Johnson.
The board ultimately approved the hire, and Greenwood is slated to join an administrative team led by Waterhouse. While Laflamme is leaving at the end of next month, first-year Assistant Principal Kristin Morrison is returning.
Like Greenwood, Morrison is a veteran educator, who chose to shift her focus to administration.
School Board Chair Giuliano Cecchinelli said Tuesday the decision to change administrative models at both Barre City Elementary and Middle School and Spaulding High School was driven by a shortage of seasoned administrators.
“The (applicant) pool is so shallow and the competition is so high, we decided it would be easier to find an assistant principal,” he said.
Cecchinelli said the board hasn’t yet filled a second assistant principal’s position at Spaulding, but, based on Co-Principal Marlon Maylor’s announcement he’ll step down at the end of the school year, that is the plan.
Cecchinelli said Luke Aither, who was promoted from assistant principal to co-principal when Waterhouse made the move to Barre City Elementary and Middle School, will serve as the school’s lone principal and a second assistant principal will be hired to flesh out an administrative team that includes Assistant Principal Mari Miller.
Spaulding has had one principal — most recently Waterhouse — before, but the pairing of Aither and Maylor wasn’t the first time it opted for co-principals.
Though cost savings weren’t the impetus for the change in structure, they will be the result. Greenwood’s starting salary — $85,000 — is roughly $23,000 less than the $108,150 Laflamme earned as co-principal this year.
