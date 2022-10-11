What Leighton Wass wanted to do was find a book about fly fishing with the Hexagenia mayfly hatch. What he ended up doing was writing the book himself.
“I wanted a book that focused on the Hex Hatch, and I couldn’t find one so I wrote it,” the Adamant resident said recently.
The book, “Fly Fishing the Hex Hatch,” published by North Country Press, of Unity, Maine, is about exactly what the title says.
“It’s a fly-fishing book and it deals with a particular mayfly,” Wass said.
The book combines two of Wass’s passions: fly fishing and writing.
Wass started fly fishing more than 50 years ago, when he was in junior high school near Acadia National Park in Maine. He started writing professionally in the 1970s.
“My freelancing career started with the 'Vermont Sportsman' in 1973," he said. Since then, it has run the gamut, from “New England Game & Fish Magazine” and “Northern Woodlands” to “Vermont Life” and “The Maine Sportsman,” as well as other publications.
Wass has been featured on several episodes of Vermont Public Television’s “Outdoor Journal” with Lawrence Pyne as the host.
The Hexagenia limbata, is a giant mayfly (up to 3 centimeters, not including the cerci, a small appendage at the end of the abdomen, which can also be up to 3 centimeters long). It is native to North America, where it is distributed widely found near lakes and slow-moving rivers. The giant burrowing mayfly is one of the most widespread mayflies in North America, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
“So what’s the big deal? Why the Hex Hatch? Simply put, it’s because big fish come to the surface for big mayflies, allowing you to land the fish of your dreams on a dry fly,” Wass writes.
Wass has been fishing the Hex mayfly for 34 years. His 310-page book includes 250 photos and illustrations and is geared for novices and experienced fly anglers. Topics addressed include: how to predict the timing of the Hex Hatch; how to be prepared for an evening of fishing; and facts about his top five Hex flies. In addition, Wass names 160 Hex ponds in Northern New England, and details his special strategies to land the biggest fish.
Wass names most, but not all, of the Hex ponds he’s fished. “Listening to my inner fishing soul, I am honoring the few requests that I have received not to name certain bodies of water,” he writes. “Doesn’t everyone have at least one secret pond?”
Wass, a 1964 graduate of Norwich University, who started his 33-year teaching career teaching science in 1972, in Marshfield, which later became Twinfield Union School, calls himself a “transplanted Downeaster.” His plan was to join the U.S. Army after he graduated from college but a car accident his junior year ended that dream.
Although Wass has been writing for nearly 40 years, “Fly Fishing the Hex Hatch” is his first book.
“I kept the book idea close to my vest for a while. I was a bit afraid of failure and embarrassment. But on my way home from my coffee interview with Gary Moore, former Vermont Fish & Game commissioner, I found myself saying, ‘This is going to work, it really is,’ ” he said.
In his acknowledgements Wass names a long list of well-known fishing experts who encouraged him to write the book, as well as his wife, Jane, who helped edit the book.
“When we are in the right place at the right time with the right gear, a Hex Hatch can be one of the most exciting experiences in fly fishing. The author’s own excitement comes through loud and clear,” said David Van Wie, author of "Storied Waters” and “The Confluence.”
V. Paul Reynolds, editor of “Northwoods Sporting Journal” also praised the book. “'Fly Fishing the Hex Hatch' has voice, humor, heart and a breeziness that I found engaging,” he said.
“Fly Fishing the Hex Hatch” is available on Amazon. Signed copies are available for $28 by writing to Wass at 1255 Adamant Road, Adamant, 05640.
