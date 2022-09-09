MONTPELIER — Sometimes the root for political advocacy is found in unexpected and improbable places. That’s the case for Montpelier Strong, a political action group dedicated to protecting democracy. The group’s root goes back to a bone strength exercise class at the Montpelier Senior Center in 2016.
Group co-founder Miriam Hansen had been inspired by a speech from then presidential candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who said it made no sense that students were paying much higher interest rates for their student loans than big corporations were paying for their loans. That thought stuck with Hansen, who shared it with fellow bone builder Lise Markus.
Together, they decided they had to act.
“I started making announcements (about the need for political advocacy) while we were doing leg stretches. I’m not a political person. I came to this reluctantly,” Hansen said.
Eventually, she and Markus founded Montpelier Strong, an activist group centered in the Capital City that focuses on a variety of projects the group believes will strengthen the democratic process.
Today, that group is nearly 100 strong.
Their most recent project is working with a New Hampshire advocacy group to encourage Granite State voters to elect Democrats to the state’s Executive Council — a powerful, one-of-a-kind organization that Hansen says most voters in New Hampshire know little about. The Executive Council approves the spending of a major portion of the $5.2 billion state budget; serves as a watchdog of the state treasury; approves the appointments of judges, commissioners, notary public officers and justices of peace; and hears pardon requests.
The Montpelier group has been sending postcards to New Hampshire voters urging them to vote for Democrats to the Executive Council.
“It’s taken people on the left much longer than people on the right to pay attention to the down-ballot races. You have to pay attention to everything from school boards, to state legislatures, to, in this case, the (Executive Council),” Hansen said.
Hansen started her advocacy work by writing postcards for Indivisible Calais, a similar group of concerned citizens who support local, state and national actions “to defend and preserve social justice, the environment, and America’s Constitutional rights and liberties.” Indivisible Calais started the week after the 2016 presidential election with the express purpose of coming together to resist what they saw as a "dangerous agenda" by some blocs.
Montpelier Strong works closely with Lean Left Vermont, a Central Vermont–based group of activists who also started after the 2016 election. That group supports state-level and congressional candidates outside Vermont. Lean Left has grown from a core group of seven local activists to more than 1,500 activists throughout New England and nationwide.
“There are basically five actions all these groups (including Montpelier Strong) are involved in: donations, canvassing, phone banking, texting and postcards,” Hansen said.
Postcard advocacy is the main focus for Montpelier Strong. The group’s volunteers send postcards to a targeted set of voters with a scripted message that urges action.
The members also occasionally donate to political candidates. Montpelier Strong recently raised and sent money to Tony Evers, a candidate for governor in Wisconsin, as well as to two candidates to the Wisconsin State Assembly.
“We’re trying to ensure that Wisconsin doesn’t have a veto-proof legislature,” Hansen said.
“The more people doing the work, the better. The work is to protect democracy. To make sure that people can vote,” she said.
