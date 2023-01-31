MONTPELIER — Environmental advocates head into this year’s legislative session with the goal of updating Act 250 — Vermont's land use and development law — to protect one of the state’s biggest natural resources: working forests. 

Advocates believe the wide-ranging 1970 law doesn't sufficiently regulate the impacts of large development on forest lands, causing mass forest fragmentation and loss, according to Jamey Fidel, forest and wildlife director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council, a nonprofit. 

