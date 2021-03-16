MONTPELIER — A Stowe man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl has picked up more charges and is no longer being held without bail.
Mac Christopher Arnot, 24, was charged Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre with a felony count of kidnapping a victim younger than 16 years old and misdemeanor counts of unlawful sheltering of a runaway child and reckless endangerment. On Friday, Arnot was charged with misdemeanor counts of distributing indecent material to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to Vermont State Police, a 14-year-old girl from Calais was reported missing from her school on March 10. Police said an investigation showed the victim had gotten into Arnot's vehicle at the school and he drove away.
He dropped the victim off in Montpelier and police said he refused to tell investigators where she was. Also, police said he had given the victim his cellphone and refused to give police his account information for the phone so that it could be tracked. Police said Arnot admitted the victim had been sneaking out to meet him in the middle of the night and family members told police they had seen Arnot's vehicle around the victim's house on multiple occasions.
Police found the girl safe Thursday afternoon.
For the indecent material charge, the victim told police Arnot had sent her pictures of his genitals, according to court records.
Police said the victim reported Arnot never touched her inappropriately, but he was “obsessed” with her. She told police she “hates” Arnot, but she knew she could take advantage of him, so she would get him to buy her nicotine vape pens and take her places.
Arnot was ordered held without bail after his arraignment last week. But Judge Mary Morrissey changed that in a hearing Tuesday by ordering him held on $20,000 bail. His family was expected to post the bail Tuesday.
The judge also made Arnot's parents and his step-father responsible adults for Arnot after they volunteered for the role. That means one of them has to be with him at all times, and they must call police if he violates his conditions of release or they could face criminal charges themselves.
