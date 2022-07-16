BERLIN — Two accidents in central Vermont Friday afternoon snarled afternoon traffic. One crash on Interstate 89 sent two people to area hospitals; the second accident, a few hours later, involved a UPS truck that later caught fire.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Vermont State Police were notified of an accident near Exit 7 on I-89 south in Berlin.
Police say a 2009 Volvo was being driven by Gage Buchanan, 23, of Northfield.
The police Investigation indicated Buchanan braked heavily before losing control and entering the median, where the vehicle rolled.
Two passengers were transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with suspected minor injuries. Buchanan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was initially transported to CVMC but was later transported to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington for what were deemed “more serious injuries.”
The Volvo was totaled as a result of the crash.
The left lane of I-89 southbound was closed for an extended period of time while crews worked to clear the scene.
Then, shortly before 6 p.m., troopers were notified of an accident on the Waterbury Stowe Road involving a UPS truck and a pick-up truck.
Troopers, along with the Waterbury Fire Department, responded to the crash near East Wind Drive.
Police say Thomas Martin, 36, of Barre, was driving a UPS box truck and lost braking ability. The UPS box truck struck the rear end of the 2021 Toyota Tacoma operated by Philippe Ducas, 67 of Waterbury.
Police say following the accident, the UPS truck caught fire, causing “a significant hazard.”
The Waterbury Stowe Road was closed for a period of time while the Waterbury Fire Department made the scene safe.
No injuries were reported, police say.
