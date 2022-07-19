MONTPELIER – A shorthanded Development Review Board approved a walk in the park Monday night.
The board’s unanimous decision helps pave the way for installation of a “universally accessible” gravel trail that will run between the newer of two sheltered pavilions in Hubbard Park, and the century-old stone tower that is one of the park’s premier features.
Due to steep grades of the existing park trails, the tower is out of reach for those in wheelchairs, or individuals with limited mobility. That problem was flagged in a four-year-old accessibility study of various municipal facilities – the park included – and prompted a proposal that has one regulatory hurdle left to clear.
A state wetlands permit was issued for the project earlier this year, and the local review board OK’d the plan presented by Parks Director Alec Ellsworth during the first of two hearings Monday night.
That leaves Act 250 and what Ellsworth is hoping will be a routine amendment to the park’s state land use permit.
According to Ellsworth, a grant that will finance most, if not all, of the project has been secured, bids have been solicited and a contractor – Timber & Stone LLC, of East Montpelier – selected.
“The hope is to start work as soon as possible so we can get the trail in this year,” he said.
“It’s a trail in a park filled with trails,” Ellsworth said, noting that if the chosen path didn’t fall within 500 feet of a vernal pool, Monday night’s hearing would not have been necessary.
On the other hand, this trail will be different, and while that shouldn’t slow the permitting process, it probably helps explain how Ellsworth secured a $47,000 grant from Vermont’s Recreation Trails Program last year. That grant, he said, essentially will cover the $50,000 project based on prices quoted by Timber & Stone.
The new trail – all 2,600 linear feet of it – will meet universally accessible requirements by incorporating a series of switchbacks to deal with excessive slopes.
Designed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the new trail – complete with 20 interpretive signs – will enable Ellsworth and the Parks Commission to discontinue several unofficial trails that have popped up over the years.
The new trail will create an “out-and-back” option for those for whom accessibility is a challenge. For them, the trail would begin and end at the parking area near the already accessible New Shelter. However, Ellsworth said it also will create a new “loop” alternative for those for whom the existing trails aren’t a challenge.
Ellsworth said he is hoping the new trail will be complete in time for the loop to be used in October for the annual Enchanted Forest event.
Ellsworth didn’t have any trouble selling the review board on the project, despite one resident’s questions about potential environmental impacts and a concern the project was rushed.
Ellsworth noted the state weighed the environmental issues before approving the wetlands permit, and he has been assured what is being proposed will not pose a problem or require the removal of any trees.
As for being “rushed,” Ellsworth said the project’s roots go back to the 2018 accessibility analysis and it has been actively pursued since fall 2020.
“It can feel ‘rushed’ if you just found out about it, but from my perspective, we’ve been working on this for two years and we’re ready for construction,” he told the board.
Board members in attendance unanimously approved the parks department’s application, finding the proposed trail would have “no undue adverse impact” on the vernal pools in the park.
The board also approved a three-lot subdivision on Gallison Hill Road following a separate hearing Monday night.
