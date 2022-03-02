EAST MONTPELIER — It was a very long night for the clerk of the Washington Central Unified Union School District and a very good one for its School Board and the Town of Berlin.
Technically, Town Meeting Day didn’t end until early Wednesday morning when East Montpelier Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre, who also serves as clerk of the five-town school district, said the last of the ballots cast by voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester were finally fed into a pair of finicky tabulators and complete results were available.
That was shortly before 1:30 a.m. — hours after Laquerre provided partial results that signaled the School Board’s $36.2 million budget proposal was well on its way to being approved. The final vote tally was 1,804-957 in its favor.
At the time, ballots from four of the district’s five towns had been fed into the tabulators as part of a protracted process that involved “ironing” them out an in some cases transferring the voted results to fresh ballots — ones that hadn’t been scored, folded, mailed, voted, refolded and, in most cases mailed again.
If there was a problem with the School Board’s decision to automatically mail ballots to all of the district’s active registered voters it was the avalanche of absentee ballots, many of which the tabulators wouldn’t accept and couldn’t count until they did.
It wasn’t just a Washington Central problem.
Barre’s election results were slowed by a similar issue — one that was most pronounced with one of four voting machines that were used for Tuesday’s elections.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said the “ironing” process involving the 640 absentee ballots that were voted and returned in Barre by Tuesday was enough to get machines tabulating results in Ward 1 and Ward 3 to take them. The same, she said, was true of a third machine that was used to process ballots Barre voters cast in a yet to be settled election involving the future of the Central Vermont Career Center.
The machine counting ballots in Ward 2 was considerably more skittish and rather than continuing to attempt a task similar to feeding a limp dollar bill into an obstinate vending machine, Dawes opted to instruct election workers — working in teams of two — to transfer the voted results from the folded ballots to ones that could be easily fed into the machine.
That took time, though not nearly as much as it would have had Barre mailed ballots to all of its active registered voters as Washington Central did.
In Barre roughly half of the 1,260 ballots cast arrived in the mail and only a fraction of them were from Ward 2. In Washington Central nearly 3,000 ballots were cast and almost all of them were mailed at least once.
Compounding the problem was the fact that ballots from four of the district’s five towns — Berlin, Calais, Middlesex and Worcester — had to be transported to East Montpelier Elementary School after the polls closed in those communities at 7 p.m.
Laquerre’s hope the ballots could quickly be tabulated and results reported by 8:30 p.m. quickly went by the boards and at 11 p.m. ballots from the district’s largest town — East Montpelier — still hadn’t been processed.
That took another two-and-a-half hours, but what appeared clear late Tuesday night was verified when the two tabulators finally spit our results very early Wednesday morning.
Everything passed.
The school budget was approved, 1,804-937, in the district-wide vote and voters again agreed to give the School Board the discretion to deal with any audited surplus, 2,253-455.
There was also good news for Berlin officials, who had asked the board for 3.8 acres of the land on which Berlin Elementary School was built decades ago to facilitate plans for its new town center. The land is needed to advance plans to replace the mall’s entrance off Route 62 with a new town road that will facilitate a housing development that is in the process of being permitted. Most of the 3.8 acres would be retained as a future location for a municipal building. Voters approved the conveyance of that property, 1,810-770.
Getting those results turned into an hours-long exercise that had Laquerre eager to receive new tabulators from the state before the August primary.
Dawes said she too was looking forward to new digital tabulators the state will be doling out in time for the primaries.
“We’re working with ancient technology,” Dawes said, suggesting the optical scanners now in use produce reliable results, but not without occasional headaches.
“The data is good,” she said. “It’s just the functionality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.