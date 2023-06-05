Emma and Dan Perritano are out walking again, this time from one end of Vermont to the other, for fun and to raise some money for a nonprofit.
Dan is Emma’s father. He coaches men’s soccer at Penn State Behrend, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Emma is 24, disabled, and has a love for music and travel.
About eight years ago, Dan and Emma began going on long walks across states near where they live. Jane Brady, Dan’s wife and Emma’s mother, stays nearby in a vehicle so the two can return to a hotel or other lodging in between stints.
They’ve done seven of these long walks, taking a year off during the pandemic.
“We just pick a spot that we want to go to,” said Dan on Friday. “I coach for a living, so I have summers off, for the most part. We’ve done seven of them. We started by walking across Pennsylvania, which has been our longest trip. That was in the summer of 2015, I think.”
Dan pushes Emma, 24, in a buggy designed for this purpose.
“We got the buggy in 2014 and instantly she fell in love with it,” said Dan.
Emma is nonverbal but enjoys it when people stop to talk to her and her father while they’re on their walks.
They began their Vermont walk last week, starting at the border in Williamstown, Massachusetts. By Friday, they had reached 20 miles south of Rutland, and though they were spending that night at the Hampton Inn in Bennington, planned to be north of Rutland by Monday.
Dan said they walk mostly for fun, but each year try to raise money for a charity close to Emma. This year it’s Voices for Independence. People can learn more and donate if they wish by visiting bit.ly/Voices0605.
Each day, they write a story about their adventure and post it to social media so people can follow along. It also helps people who notice them walking figure out what’s going on.
Over the years, they’ve gotten better at planning these trips and working out the logistics. They’ve learned to deal with rain, heat, and various road hazards. Dan said that Emma’s safety is always foremost in his mind and they’ve had no serious problems besides a few flat tires, which he’s learned to fix.
They’ve crossed states like Colorado, walked from their house to Washington, D.C., and are dreaming about a walk someday across either Hawaii or perhaps the entire United States.
Dan said that while he and Emma go walking all the time, these longer trips are different. Emma knows when they’re about to do one and gets excited.
Patrick O’Driscoll, who also coaches at Penn State Behrend, helps them as well, said Dan.
“We want to help an organization but that’s not the primary motive, we just like doing it,” he said.
