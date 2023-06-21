As the summer is beginning, it is a good time to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past ski season in Vermont.
That is the reason members and sponsors of the Vermont Ski Area Association gathered on June 7 and 8 at Killington Mountain Resort for their 54th annual meeting.
This winter came with some problems for Vermont ski resorts in regard to weather. Starting with inconsistent snowfall and warm ups up until February and ending with considerable snowfall in March, this winter was “a tale of two seasons,” according to John Bleh, public relations and communications manager for Sugarbush Mountain Resort.
However, Vermont ski resorts faced this challenge head on. Killington Resort used new depth technology to farm snow more efficiently this winter, according to Communications Manager Amy Laramie, so that the resort could open for guests on Thanksgiving weekend and host the Stifel Killington Cup, despite the temperate conditions in November.
The smaller and independently run resort Bolton Valley was also able to improve grooming and increase snowmaking efficiency and capacity by increasing water movement in order to open more terrain more swiftly this year, according to Scott Pellegrini, director of marketing, sales and revenue at Bolton Valley Resort.
Through snowmaking investments, Sugarbush resort also changed the usual grooming and snowmaking operations so that beginner terrain could be open first and the mountain could be accessible for all ability levels at the start of the season, according to Bleh.
While the weather proved challenging, “it was a standout season for us in large part due to the reopening of the Canadian border,” according to Mike Chait, communications manager at Jay Peak Resort.
Despite having less than ideal conditions on important money-making holidays such as Christmas, New Year’s Day, Presidents’ Day Weekend, Vermont remains the top ski state on the East Coast and the ski industry in Vermont had a record year for skier visits compared to the past season and the 10-year average.
“It really goes to show that the ski areas have done a great job with building out their snowmaking infrastructure,” said Mahar. “We really see that work when we have a result like that in the year like this.”
Skier safety on crowded mountains is also a concern of the Vermont Ski Association according to Mahar. This issue was addressed in a presentation by Chanty Johnson, whose family started the Snow Angel Foundation after his daughter died from a collision with a snowboarder.
However, resorts are trying to mitigate the problem of safety for guests. Sugarbush was able to reopen the Slide Brook Express chairlift this season in order to connect the two mountains at the resort and help improve skier traffic. Stowe Mountain Resort also opened the new Sunrise Sixpack lift, which made the mountain more accessible and reduced crowding on lifts and trails this season, according to Joe Healy, communications manager at Stowe.
The connection between the housing crisis and the ski industry was also addressed at the annual meeting in a presentation by Josh Handford, the commissioner for the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
While finding housing for seasonal workers has “always been a challenge” according to Handford, this problem has increased in recent years due to high demand and low vacancy in the housing market, which was only exacerbated by the perception of Vermont as a safe haven during the pandemic.
This has resulted in ski resorts developing housing or converting existing housing for seasonal workers. “I’m happy that the ski industry, as a major employer in Vermont, is tackling this problem” and “is working in collaboration with communities (and) housing developers and talking about this need, and putting their foot forward and trying to address it,” said Handford.
“It’s a ski industry problem, but it’s also a restaurant industry problem. It’s a hotel industry problem … it’s a retail industry problem,” and it’s a problem for pretty much any other industry that relies on seasonal workers, according to Bolton Valley’s Pellegrini when asked about the housing crisis.
Tucker Zink, of Darkside Snowboards, said that while the retailer — which has locations in Killington, Ludlow and Stowe — hires seasonal employees, he has “had a lot of trouble hiring people on the spot because they don’t have a place to live.”
However, the short-term fix of converting existing lodging for seasonal workers may have a negative effect on the housing market because there will be fewer places for ski guests and other visitors to stay and drive-up housing prices for everyone, according to Hanford.
S.100, a bill recently signed by Gov. Phil Scott, seeks to address the housing crisis that has had ripple effects on the ski industry by changing zoning laws and allowing for the development of more affordable, multi-unit housing.
“It wasn’t many years ago that, you know, a lot of businesses or communities really didn’t engage much affordable housing space,” according to Handford. “The business community, including ski areas, but the larger business community in general were key to getting S.100 passed. They showed up. They talked about the need for affordable housing every day at the State House.”
Awards were also presented at the Vermont Ski Association annual meeting to people who showed commitment to the ski industry through a variety of capacities. Industry achievement awards were given to Win Smith, former president and CEO of Sugarbush Resort; Bill Nupp, president and CEO of Stratton Mountain Resort; and Dave Moulton, senior director of mountain operations at Mount Snow Resort; Michael Snyder, former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; and Bo Adams, of MountainGuard, was given the Friend of Industry award; Ralph DesLauriers, who founded Bolton Valley Resort in 1966, was recognized with the Founders’ award.
Since the DesLauriers family bought back Bolton Valley in 2017 and Ralph’s daughter, Lindsay DesLauriers, became president of Bolton, they have worked to expand operations year-round including mountain biking trails and amenities, an outdoor swimming pool and renovating the Timberline Lodge, according to Pellegrini.
Ralph DesLauriers and his family have “done a really nice job” with these capital investments so the association “wanted to honor his vision in creating Bolton,” said Mahar, President of the Vermont Ski Association.
Through investment in the Timberline Lodge and base area, Bolton Valley was able to host the two-day Blauvelt’s Banks event, which is a fundraiser for the Waterbury Skatepark Project spearheaded by world-class snowboarder Jake Blauvelt, for two days this year without interfering with the main base skier experience, according to Pellegrini of Bolton Valley.
Hosting fundraisers, events, and activities is one way that other ski areas around Vermont sought to improve skier experience and foster community this past year as well.
Laramie, of Killington Resort, said “though we didn’t really expect to be skiing and riding over Memorial Day weekend, we were able to hold enough snow on Superstar to offer a multi-sport Memorial Day community with mountain biking and golf available too.”
Back at Darkside Snowboards, Zink said that while the weather caused challenges for business, the snowy conditions at the end of the season increased sales and the Killington shop was able to host a community event for the Red Bull Slide-In Tour in the beginning of April.
Sugarbush Resort has increased activities and events such as live music, street performers, magicians, dances and parties so that the mountain has offerings for skiers and nonskiers alike through the seasons, according to Bleh.
Jay Peak Resort has also increased the amount of the live music and events it hosts and expanded the hours for the waterpark, climbing gym, and theater, along with continuing to be a hub for skiing, soccer, lacrosse, golf and mountain biking, according to Chait.
“I think our community is the strongest it’s ever been. We did have the tragic loss of one of our employees (who) passed away in his home very unexpectedly, and our community came together and (raised) ... around $90,000 at this point for his family. I think that speaks volumes of the feeling of community that people express when they are here at Jay,” said Chait.
Bleh said Sugarbush does “a ton of philanthropy” has never done a great job of kind of celebrating that and sharing those stories. One of the main goals going into next year, he said, is to talk about the resort’s involvement with the community more and strengthen the sense of community on the mountain.
When asked about goals going forward into next year, Pellegrini, of Bolton Valley, said “we are really proud of all the work that’s gotten us to where we are right now. ... We’re just excited to have more guests coming up and experiencing those improvements.”
Healy said “All in all, it was a fantastic season at Stowe Mountain Resort. … We’re proud to play a role in offering a great skiing and riding experience in the Northeast and look forward to another successful season in the future.”