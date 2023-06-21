Mad River Glen
Buy Now

David Case, of Middlebury, skis Chute under the single chair at Mad River Glen in Fayston in March

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / staff file photo

As the summer is beginning, it is a good time to reflect on the challenges and successes of the past ski season in Vermont.

That is the reason members and sponsors of the Vermont Ski Area Association gathered on June 7 and 8 at Killington Mountain Resort for their 54th annual meeting.