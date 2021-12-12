Last holiday season was a tough time for central Vermonters addicted to Nelson’s fudge.
Due to COVID 19, Nelson’s fudge was not available in Washington County. Prior to the pandemic restrictions, Nelson’s had been a constant presence on the first floor, bottom of the stairs, just to the right of the entrance door, at the annual craft show at Barre Auditorium. But with no show and no sales at the Berlin Mall last year, there no was Nelson’s fudge.
The Barre craft show was canceled again this year, but there will be fudge as co-owners Donald D. Nelson and his daughter Nicole Nelson are selling fudge at the Berlin Mall starting Saturday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 24.
“COVID-19 completely shut us down in 2020. We have always operated Nelson’s Candy as a seasonal, part-time business so we were able to manage through it. We took advantage of that time to make important updates on the candy shop. We canceled all our appearances in 2020, the first time in the history,” Donald Nelson said.
This year, the company is back in full swing, Donald Nelson said. “Our claim to fame is fudge. Additional products, such as peanut butter cups, peanut brittle, butter crunch, and caramel and white chocolate popcorn are offered at certain events depending on the time of year. Our fudge flavors, to name a few, are chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter, penuche, maple and rocky road.”
Nelson’s Candy, headquartered in Irasburg, is a self-described mom-and-pop operation, mainly run by family members. “We sell our products mainly at agricultural fairs around New England and of course, the Berlin Mall during the holidays. We have been participating in some of these events for over 50 years,” he said.
Donald D. Nelson is a fourth-generation Nelson to run the business, and his daughter Nicole Nelson is carrying on the business for the fifth generation. Donald’s father Donald “Don” C. Nelson, a familiar face at the Barre craft show, died October 2020.
“I’ve always worked for the family business during my summers growing up. We always helped out either my grandparents, who had a candy shop across the street from where we grew up, or my dad, cleaning equipment, unpacking or packing a trailer, or packaging candy. They each had their own events they had to prepare for and my siblings and I would help out during the summer, which is what we call our candy season. I didn’t start to make the candy until I was older and out of college. I’ve been making candy now for about 12 years,” Nicole Nelson said.
The Nelson Candy business started in 1911 when Allen Mack Nelson opened a store in Lowell, Massachusetts. Various locations were operated independently by the Nelson family throughout New England.
“I have been in the business my whole life. I started out helping my parents with their events and then I took over my own events as time went on. I ran my first concession of candy apples, off of a little card table, at the Connecticut Valley Fair in Bradford, Vermont, when I was seven. We continue to operate Nelson’s Candy under the same footprint as my great grandfather, Allen Mack Nelson, reasonable and competitive prices, high volume, but most importantly, a consistent and quality product,” Donald Nelson said.
“We still intend on keeping the tradition of the fairs going as we have been to some of these events for over 50 years,” Donald Nelson said, looking to the future. “Nicole has plans on taking over the business when I retire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.