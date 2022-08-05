If you grew up in central Vermont in the 1950s or 1960s, it is likely that you heard the macabre story of “freezing the old folks” that purportedly originated in the town of Calais.

In a nutshell, the strange narrative recalls how, in olden times, it was common practice in this small section of Vermont to freeze the elderly for the winter, thus sparing the family the expense of feeding and caring for those who no longer were able to do so for themselves.

