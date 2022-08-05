If you grew up in central Vermont in the 1950s or 1960s, it is likely that you heard the macabre story of “freezing the old folks” that purportedly originated in the town of Calais.
In a nutshell, the strange narrative recalls how, in olden times, it was common practice in this small section of Vermont to freeze the elderly for the winter, thus sparing the family the expense of feeding and caring for those who no longer were able to do so for themselves.
In late spring the hibernating oldsters would be thawed, using a special herbal preparation to assist in their revival.
The tale eventually assumed the status of legend, and usually it was related with the qualifier that it was “absolutely true.”
It is useful to remember that this actually happened nearly 150 ago when assessing the gullibility of generations of Vermonters who believed this bizarre tale of human hibernation.
Perhaps it was made more believable by the fact that the freezing supposedly took place in Calais, a town that saw another bizarre occurrence in 1843, when a congregation of Millerites assembled at the Old West Church on New Year’s Eve to await the second coming of Christ and the end of the world.
Weston Cate noted in “Forever Calais”: “Since the end of the world was coming, the Calais farmers saw no point in harvesting their crops. Some are said to have given away their possessions and abandoned their farms, such was the power of their belief. At five before the hour of midnight the congregation rose and sang ‘Nearer my God to Thee.’ As the clock struck midnight several women screamed.”
“And nothing happened.”
“Quickly one by one and in small groups, the shaken Calaisites left the meetinghouse.”
One delightful element of the “freezing the old folks” story is that the antecedent to The Times Argus (the Argus and Patriot) is primarily responsible for this rural legend, for that is where “A Strange Tale” was first published on Dec. 21, 1887.
It is likely that the story was read with amusement by subscribers to the Argus and Patriot, and it is possible that many knew who the author was, indicated by the initials A.M., as gossip traveled quickly through a small town like Montpelier in the 1880s.
But just over 50 years later, in 1938, Bob Tuckman, a reporter for the Rutland Herald, found an unsourced clipping of the original piece in a scrapbook that was owned by Elbert Stevens formerly of Bridgewater Corners. When Tuckman found Stevens, he was living in Rutland. His mother had compiled the scrapbook many years earlier.
Tuckman’s feature story about the clipping attracted a great amount of attention, and subsequent versions appeared in other newspapers, including The Boston Globe, as well as Yankee Magazine, The Old Farmer’s Almanac of 1943, and Charles Crane’s book “Winter in Vermont” (1941). Crane often read the narrative over the air for a central Vermont radio station. Over the next several years, the Rutland Herald received many inquiries regarding the veracity of the tale.
Finally, in 1949, author and occasional Vermont resident Roland Robbins rolled up his sleeves and dug into the massive collection of old Vermont newspapers at the State Library in Montpelier. Using the type font and visual similarities as a guide determined that it had been in published in Montpelier’s Argus and Patriot.
Robbins eventually found the original column from 1887. He was surprised to find that the 1,200-word article had elicited no published reaction from the readers of the Argus and Patriot, but when it was reprinted in several publications many years later, the response was overwhelming.
Robbins noted that Charles Crane’s version appearing in “Winter in Vermont” resulted in a flurry of letters from many different states to the mayor of Montpelier seeking more information about the tale.
Robbins’s 1949 article for Vermont Life had a similar impact, and resulted in unraveling the mystery that had shrouded “A Strange Tale” for several decades.
In due course, he heard from Mabel Hynes, who explained how an anonymous story of 1,200 words published more than 60 years earlier had caused such a furor.
Hynes declared that her grandfather Allen Morse authored the ghoulish story, and her mother was responsible for its appearance in the Argus.
Although Allen Morse was born in Woodbury in 1835, his family moved to Calais by 1840, according Roland Robbins who unearthed the history of the bizarre hoax in 1952. Morse lived much of his life near the Old West Church, where he served for many years as sexton.
A farmer, Morse was well-known as a storyteller and often entertained the assembled throngs at family reunions and other gatherings where repeated recitations of the same tale honed the story to the point that it assumed the character of a well-crafted narrative.
His hibernation tale begins in a classic mode that reminds one of Edgar Allen Poe, Shirley Jackson, or other masters of the genre.
It is a well-constructed and delightfully creepy story that might make one ask how did a Calais farmer write such compelling narrative? In addition to telling stories, Allen Morse wrote articles for various publications. According to his granddaughter, Mabel Hynes, he contributed stories to New England Homestead magazine. In a 1952 interview with Roland Robbins, she recalled, “He was a dairy farmer and, at one time, a notary public. He had four children, the oldest being my mother, Alice May. He owned the first Howe sewing machine to go into the north, and put it to profitable use by doing stitching, charging 10 cents per yard. Allen Morse had one of the first pump organs in his community. Because of this, neighbors would gather at his home for ‘singing school.’ Another form of evening entertainment was ‘yarning,’ or the telling of stories. ... I was 10 years old when grandfather Morse told me his story about freezing Vermonters for the winter.”
It was the custom in the Morse family to have an annual picnic each August. Mable recalled, “after plenty of good food and merriment the men-folk would go into their story telling.”
As a finale, Allen Morse “took over and dramatically told his fascinating story of Vermonters hibernating their elderly and sickly members during the winter months, because food was scarce and they couldn’t earn their keep.”
“In time this became Grandfather’s favorite yarn and he related it many times. Each time it was told something new would be added, or changes made to make it sound more weird and strange,” she noted. “By the time Grandfather got around to writing out his story and entitling it A Strange Tale by A.M., it was years after he had dreamed it up and had rel ated it for the first time.”
Mable’s mother, Alice May, attended school in Montpelier and then worked from 1879-1888 for the Argus and Patriot as a typesetter. As a surprise for her father Allen’s 52nd birthday on Dec. 21, 1887, she published “A Strange Tale” on the front page.
Here it appears in its entirety.
A Strange Tale by A.M.“I am an old man now and have seen some strange sights in the course of a roving life in foreign lands as well as in this country, but none so strange as one I found in an old diary kept by my uncle William that came into my possession a few years ago at his decease.”
“The events described took place in a mountain town some twenty miles from Montpelier, the capital of Vermont. I have been to the place on the mountain and seen the old log house where the events I found recorded in the diary took place and seen and talked with an old man who vouched for the truth of the story and that his father was one of the parties operated on ....”
“The account runs in this wise – Jan.7- I went on the Mountain today and witnessed what to me was a horrible sight. It seems that the dwellers there who are unable either from age or other reasons to contribute to the support of their families are disposed in the winter in a manner that will shock the one who reads this diary unless that person lives in the vicinity.”
“I will describe what I saw. Six persons, four men and two women, the man a cripple about thirty years old, the other five past the age of usefulness, lay on the earthy floor of the cabin drugged into insensibility, while the members of the families were gather about them in apparent indifference. In a short time the unconscious bodies were inspected by several old people who said, ‘They are ready.’ They were then stripped of all their clothing except for a single garment. Then the bodies were carried outside and laid on logs exposed to the bitter cold mountain air, the operation having been delayed several days for suitable weather.”
“It was night when the bodies were carried out and the full moon occasionally obscured by flying clouds, shone on their upturned, ghastly faces and a horrible fascination kept me by the bodies as long as I could endure the severe cold. Soon I could stand the cold no longer and went inside, where I found the friends in cheerful conversation. In about an hour I went out and looked at the bodies. They were fast freezing.”
“Again I went inside where the men were smoking their clay pipes but silence had fallen on them. Perhaps they were thinking of the time when their time would come to be carried out, for in the same way, one by one they at last lay down on the floor and went to sleep. I could not shut out the sight of their freezing bodies outside, neither could I bear to be in darkness, but I piled on the wood in the cavernous fireplace and seated on a shingle block passed the dreary night.”
“January 8- Day came at length but did not dissipate the terror that filled me. The frozen bodies became visibly white on the snow that lay in huge drifts about them. The women gathered about the fire and soon commenced preparing breakfast. The men awoke and conversation began commencing, affairs assumed a more cheerful aspect.”
“After breakfast the men lighted their pipes and some of them took a yoke of oxen and went off toward the forest, while other proceeded to nail together boards making a box about ten feet long and half as high and wide. When this was completed they place about two feet of straw in the bottom. Then they laid three frozen bodies in the straw. Then the faces and upper part of the bodies were covered with a cloth; the more straw was put in the box and the other three bodies placed on top, and covered the same as the first ones, with cloth and straw.”
“Boards were then firmly nailed on top to protect the bodies from being injured by carnivorous animals that made their home on these mountains. By this time the men who went off with the ox team returned with a huge load of spruce and hemlock boughs which they unloaded at the foot of a steep ledge, came to the house and loaded the box containing the bodies on the sled and drew it to the foot of the ledge near the load of boughs.”
“These were soon piled on and around the box and it was left to be covered with snow which I was told would lay in drifts twenty feet deep over this rude tomb. ‘We shall want our men to plant our corn next Spring,’ said a youngish looking woman, the wife of one of the frozen men, ‘and if you want to see them resuscitated, you come here about the tenth of next May.’”
“With this agreement I left the mountaineers, living and frozen to their fate and returned to my home in Boston where it was weeks before I was fairly myself, as my thoughts would return to that mountain with its awful sepulchre.”
“Turning the leaves of the diary, the old man recounts he came to the following entry: May 10 – I arrived here at ten a.m. after riding about four hours over muddy, unsettled roads. The weather here is warm and pleasant, most of the snow is gone except here and there are drifts in the fence corners and hollows. But nature is not yet dressed in green.”
“I found the same parties here I left last January ready to disinter the bodies of their friends. I had no expectation of finding any life there, but a feeling that I could not resist impelled me to come and see.”
“We repaired at once to the well remembered spot at the ledge. The snow had melted from the top of the brush, but still lay deep around the bottom of the pile. The men commenced work at once, some shoveling, and others tearing away the brush. Soon the box was visible. The cover was taken off, the layers of straw removed and the bodies, frozen and apparently life less, lifted out and laid on the snow.”
“Large troughs made out of hemlock logs were placed nearby filled with tepid water, into which the bodies were placed separately with the head slightly raised. Boiling water was then poured into the trough from kettles hung on poles nearby until the water was as hot as I could hold my hand in. Hemlock boughs had been put in the boiling water in such quantities that they had given the water the color of wine.”
“After lying in the bath about an hour, color began to return to the bodies, when all hands began rubbing and chafing them. This continued about an hour when a slight twitching of the muscles of the face and limbs, followed by audible gasps showed that life was not quenched and that vitality was returning.”
“Spirits were given in small quantities and allowed to trickle down their throats. Soon they could swallow and more was given to them when their eyes opened and they began to talk, and finally sat up in their bath tubs.”
“They were taken out and assisted to the house where after a hearty meal they seemed as well as ever, and in no wise injured, but rather refreshed by their long sleep of four months. Truly, truth is stranger than fiction.”
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
