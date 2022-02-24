Fifty years ago this month, I was going to go skiing in Vermont with my family, but there was a detour. It was an unscheduled stopover in Rutland and I haven’t been back.
The detour was that my father’s plane crashed into Mount Tabor, killing him and my brother, leaving my sister and I to attempt self-rescue, while our mother received a phone call at home in New York that the double-engine plane my father piloted was missing.
My family and I were skiers of the Jean-Claude Killy era, inspired by his prodigious 1968 Olympic triple-win sweep in Grenoble. The graceful Frenchman inspired thousands to take up the sport, all of us hoping for a centime’s worth of his élan and style. I just liked going fast down the hill.
My 17-year-old brother was the athlete of the family, and along with skills in baseball, football, wrestling and hockey was a terrific skier. He carved beautiful lines in the powder. I was nearly eight years younger and liked long trails, getting tiny in a crouch in my bright orange ski jacket – easier for folks to find me when I tumbled into the deep snow among the trees – and rushing past the other skiers. An orange fireball. Nothing felt as joyful.
One time at the end of long day on the slopes my brother offered to race me to the bottom of an intermediate slope. I was delighted to have the challenge, and got as low and compact as I could in my tuck, my small body inches from the blurred snow. To my astonishment, and my brother’s pain, I got to the bottom before him — perhaps the only time I ever bested him in any physical contest. My brother was consoled by my watching father, whose engineering background engaged as he explained my low center of gravity and lower drag coefficient. That I made my brother upset was no pleasure for me — I worshiped my big brother, and I was sorry to have heedlessly gone so fast.
By 1972 we had skied throughout New England and the colder Mid-Atlantic states, and my brother had plans to attend the University of Colorado to pursue his winter sports passion. My sister, a popular cheerleader at school, was two years younger than him, and I was the baby at nine. Earlier in the decade my father, who was a sales representative for electronics firms, thought that a private plane would aid him in his travels throughout his sales territory and could be used to take us on weekends to the slopes we so loved.
We were headed to Killington via the Rutland airport on Feb. 5, 1972, but never made it there.
The National Transportation Safety Board investigation later found that my father’s relative inexperience as a pilot and disorienting snowfall led to the plane crash. We clipped trees at the top of the deserted mountain and plummeted near its peak. My father and brother were killed instantly, torn from their seatbelts and thrown through the windshield. My sister and I were injured but mobile.
The strong smell of gasoline meant we could not shelter in the shell of the plane. And it settled partly on its side against a tree which blocked access to the hatch over the bay that held our skis, boots and cold-weather gear – including my orange jacket. I had on sneakers, jeans and a light coat over a cotton shirt – no gloves, no hat. My scalp had a gash that bled and I had a compound fracture of my right hand. My sister had gloves but no shoes. My sister and I were in shock. And we were freezing in temperatures that were single digits during the day and below zero at night.
We heard what I later learned were Civil Air Patrol planes overhead, but we had nothing to signal with. My father had mentioned at the airport in Teterboro, New Jersey, to remind him when we landed that the flashlight needed batteries. The smashed plane’s electronics and lamps did not work. As the sun came up the next morning, we headed down the hill. At a place where the mountain subsided, leaving a cliff covered in ice, I slid down a crevice grabbing onto small outcropping of tree branches to soften the fall. My sister was suffering badly from hypothermia and could not follow me down. I continued on to try to get help.
Below the cliff the mountain leveled out which at first seemed like a boon. But I quickly realized that all it meant was the snow was deeper — up to my chest. I continued as best I could leaving a pink trail of blood, but I had long since lost feeling in my arms and legs, and I collapsed in the snow and drifted into an unconsciousness that no longer knew cold.
Rescue parties of Vermonters on snowmobiles had been dispatched. I am told that the going was so difficult that one of the snowmobiles turned over and the rescuers had to be rescued themselves. When they found me, I was unconscious, ashen blue, and had no pulse in my extremities. It had been some 33 hours on the frigid mountain since the crash. The rescuers discovered I was still alive when they conducted a death check by taking my neck pulse and then rushed me to help and the Rutland hospital. They traced my steps back to my sister. She had died of exposure where I left her.
When my mother arrived at the hospital, I had balloon-sized bandaged gauze on my feet, hands and head. I looked like a shaved French poodle ready for a show. Years later, my mother related that she received an initial report that there was a single survivor, but the caller did not know who it was. My mother told me she said it was “my baby, David.” I suppose mothers know.
The frostbite on my right hand was not as bad as that on my legs. Both of my legs had to be surgically amputated to save my life — the gangrene was slowly creeping up my legs and blood poisoning was a likely complication. My right hand has about 75% mobility today. Fortunately, I have always been left-handed.
When some months later my uncle wrote to this newspaper to express my mother’s thanks to the people of Rutland for the courage and kindness they showed to me and her, she asked me if I wanted to say anything in the note. I did not know what to say and so said nothing.
Like many others, I learned to walk again — on artificial legs. In the early 1970s they were still made from balsa wood and leather with a fiberglass covering. These days they’re made of titanium and carbon fiber. While I have been as active as I wish to be (given that I have very limited articulation of my artificial ankles), the thought of skiing again was much more bitter than sweet.
You can imagine the sense of loss my mother and I felt, each in our own ways, and for a very long time. She lived until 1986, succumbing to cancer when I was 24. I will always be grateful that our last words were “I love you,” since I could exchange no such sentiment with the rest of my family. Looking back, I realize now that my family traveled life’s journey with me as far as they could, and rather than focus on their loss I reflect on the love they gave me and which I gave them.
In adulthood my interests focused on public service. I always felt deeply that my life was saved by rescuers in Rutland and doctors there and back in New York. While I cannot say exactly that I wanted to pay it back, it was clear to me that folks working together were able to do amazing things, like rescuing people they did not know at peril to themselves. I wanted to help such people do that better. And I seemed to have some skills in the studies and professions required, including economics, public management and political science.
As I learned and practiced those professions, I slowly began to realize that while I had lost a great deal in my life, I had also been given a great deal. And even by people, like those rescuers, who did not know me. I came to understand that to have lost the people I loved I first had to have had them in my life. I had parents who adored me, and a sister and a brother who loved me. They all contributed to raising me. Even if for only nine years, or 24. Many other people never have so many people who love them and to love. Very few people get to have their lives saved by strangers. You may find it incredible for me to say it, but I think I have been very fortunate throughout my life.
Some years ago I recalled that I had always loved the color orange – remember that ski jacket? When I became a teenager my mother said it was time to act like an adult and teenagers had to give things up like the orange and yellow geometric wallpaper I had in my childhood bedroom at home. For some decades I did the “grown up” thing, forgetting about the privileges of childhood in many ways. But as I began to appreciate my past, and realize how fortunate I was, I also recalled that I still loved orange — it is a happy color. Now my car is orange, my phone is orange, my favorite shirt and tie are orange (but I don’t wear them together) and my bedsheets are orange. And I recalled that I had loved skiing. Not just going fast, but feeling grateful that mountains allowed me to rush down their backs in a joyful hurry. Every chair lift and descent was like a discovery for me. But, of course, I also loved the speed.
I live near Washington, D.C., where these days I help those in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs work more effectively and efficiently, particularly for homeless, disabled and recovering veterans. The good folks of Therapeutic Adventures at the Massanutten Resort (celebrating, coincidentally their 50th anniversary, too) in Virginia helped me get back on skis.
I did so precisely on the day 50 years before when my prior ski trip was interrupted, Feb. 5. I did not beat anyone down the mountain this time, but it was wonderful being on the slopes after so long away. And, as you can see in the provided photo, I was arrayed in fire orange.
As I slid down the mountain with increasing confidence thanks to my instructor, Mark Andrews (who founded the charitable Therapeutic Adventures 41 years ago), the old sensation and thrill started to come back. I could swear that I sensed the mountain urging me on and whispering gently to these older ears, “Welcome back. Remember, you’re never alone.”
Nearly 50 years ago I could not find the words to express my gratitude to those who journeyed with me and saved me. Now I can. Thank you for my life.
