WmB STevens Port.jpg

William Byrd Stevens

 Provided Photo

On June 9, 1864, Sgt. William Byrd Stevens lay on a cot in a Civil War hospital in Virginia and wrote his mother a letter. He had been wounded at the battle of Cold Harbor but was dismissive of his wound.

“My third day’s duty on the company favored with a Minié ball through the fleshy part of the thigh in front and just below the groin and one inch outside the main artery of the leg. I was able to walk off the field,” he wrote. “I expect to go to the landing tomorrow and to Washington soon. May be in Vermont in a week. Expect to be home. Love to all. Thy loving son, William.

