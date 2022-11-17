With avian flu contributing to a shortage of turkeys for this year’s holiday table, one may consider the importance of these birds to Vermont agriculture. Recent agricultural statistics indicate that nearly 50,000 chickens and turkeys are raised for market annually.
In 1947, the number was almost three times that. Like maple syrup and cheddar cheese, the “Vermont Turkey” has long been the preference for gourmets in New England.
The importance of the birds to Vermont agriculture goes back 200 years when most farmers raised a small flock for additional income. C.S. Streeter, of Wardsboro, recalled in Vermont Quarterly (1953):
”In the 1800s, nearly every hill farm had its flock of turkeys and they, while requiring considerable time and attention for the first six weeks, were not too difficult to raise. Practically every farm had its little flock of from 12 to 50 growing birds.”
In the days before railroads, the turkeys were transported to market by drovers, much in the way that sheep and cattle were brought to down-country customers. In early autumn buyers would visit the hill farms and offer $1 for each turkey, to be picked up at a later date.
Streeter reported “when the drover came marching by, the farmer, having previously shut his flock in the barn, let his birds out one by one so they could be counted, and away they went to join the rest and march happily to Boston.”
Eventually, as he progressed south, the drover’s flock would number in the hundreds. A 1921 Rutland Herald article described the method of driving the birds:
”A pilot man generally went ahead with a measure of corn strewing it on the road to lead the flock onward, while another would rattle a pan of the grain to focus the birds’ attention. The flock was followed by two, sometimes more drivers, who came on behind with branches, which they would frequently whip on the ground to urge the turkeys along.”
A horse and wagon followed the procession to carry supplies and bedding for the drovers. The distance traveled ranged from 15 to 20 miles a day and an account in a Weathersfield newspaper indicates that the birds’ feet were covered in tar to protect them on the long journey. Some wore bells to help find them as they foraged in the underbrush at the side of the road.
At dusk, as might be expected, the birds flew into roadside trees to roost. Streeter recalled:
”(O)ne of the peculiarities of turkeys was, when late afternoon came and it became dusk, no matter where they were, whether on a lonely mountain road or in a village, when the first turkey flew into a tree to roost for the night, the rest followed, and nothing could change their minds. Villagers might become indignant at a flock of several hundred turkeys roosting in their shade trees and on the roofs of their house and barns, and protest vigorously, but there was little the drover or they could do about the situation.”
A schoolhouse in Burke was flattened by the overwhelming weight of turkeys roosting for the night. Another oft-told tale has turkeys crossing a covered bridge and, as the light faded inside, the birds settled on the plank floor to roost, thinking that it was evening. Only with great effort were the drovers able to persuade them back to the gravel road.
To further vex the herders, at the first hint of daylight the turkeys would descend from the trees and noisily demand breakfast. If the drovers were not ready, the birds would scatter into adjacent fields scavenging for insects, berries and wild grains.
As the march progressed toward Boston, there were losses due to misadventures and predators — usually in the range of 10%. Foxes, in particular, posed a continual threat as the large flocks made their way south. Some drowned while fording rivers and others may have been lured away by poachers.
When the railroad made it way to Brattleboro, that became the southern terminus for the turkey drive. The animals were slaughtered there and processed for delivery to Boston.
As the tracks made their way across Vermont, the days of the turkey wrangler came to an end.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
