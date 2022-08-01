Thousands of people turned out for Barre's Heritage Festival on Saturday. The day was packed with vendors, music, food, events, games, a parade and more. Above, as part of the Barre Lions Club Downtown Tow-Down, the Vermont Ravens (based out of Barre) were among five team members signed up to pull a Bellavance truck 50 feet up Elm Street. The Ravens won first place (again). Magnolia Copping enjoys the parade and the free pinwheels on Saturday morning; and members of Barre Jazzercise show off their dance moves for the crowd. More photos appear on page A5.
Photos by Sarah Milligan
