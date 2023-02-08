BARRE TOWN — A $770,000 cost estimate just for the engineering work needed to bring a handful of town developments up to snuff for state stormwater permits has one town official talking of rebellion.
At a meeting last month, the select board was told eight subdivisions in town need new stormwater permits. The subdivisions are Maple Ridge Common, Miller’s Wood, Sugarwoods, Cobble Hill Meadows, Countryside Estates, the Wilson Industrial Park, Wildersburg and the Stone Mountain properties on Conti Circle.
The stormwater upgrades needed for the Wildersburg subdivision are being handled through a public-private partnership. The state is paying for that engineering work using pandemic relief dollars.
Andres Torizzo, co-founder of Watershed Consulting, which the town has hired to assist with stormwater projects, told the board the permit for Maple Ridge expired before the other permits. Work for a new permit for that subdivision is already underway with a notice of intent from the town expected to be filed by July.
Torizzo has given the board a cost estimate of $770,000 for engineering work for seven of the subdivisions, not counting Wildersburg.
All of the subdivisions fall under the state’s “3-acre rule.” The subdivisions all have more than 3 acres of impervious surface. In order for those areas to obtain new stormwater permits from the state, they must conform to 2017 standards for stormwater mitigation. Because the town has historically agreed to take over a subdivision’s infrastructure once that development is complete, it falls on the town to obtain stormwater permits.
In his notes to the board ahead of Tuesday’s regular meeting, Town Manager Carl Rogers said Torizzo reported last week that the engineering plans laying out the changes for the developments to bring them up to current standards need to be full and complete plans, also known as 100% plans, and they need to be submitted to the state by the end of June 2024. Town officials had been operating under the assumption that they only needed to submit partial engineering plans, also known as 30% or 60% plans, as part of the process.
Rogers said Tuesday that on Friday evening, Torizzo reported there is some financial relief available. He said a funding program through the state has been brought online with applications being accepted this month. The program assists municipalities with obtaining permits. Rogers said the program will pay up to $20,000 per permit for engineering work.
Board member Bob Nelson responded, “Out of $110,000 per permit. I mean, it’s better than nothing, don’t get me wrong. But the fact that we have seven things that are out there, and it’s going to cost us three quarters of a million dollars. ... It’s disgusting.”
Board Chair Paul White pointed out that $770,000 figure only accounts for the engineering, not construction, which is expected to cost far more. White said these subdivisions were in compliance with the standards at the time when they were built, and then the state changed the rules.
Board member Jack Mitchell said when he saw the $770,000 figure, he fell out of his rocking chair. Mitchell asked, in looking around at some of the smaller towns, whether that’s what Barre Town is looking at, what costs are those towns facing?
“I think we ought to rebel,” he said. “I think we ought to get a letter to the governor. I think we ought to send a letter to the Legislature. This is really ridiculous, for municipalities to have to deal with this amount of money to work on this problem is really way out of line. I think municipalities ought to get together and fight back.”
Mitchell said he’s not against clean water, but there has to be collaboration to reduce these costs.
Board member Justin Bolduc asked what the penalty would be for noncompliance. Bolduc asked if the fine the town might receive from the state would be less than the costs the town is already looking at.
Town Engineer Josh Martineau pointed out purposely not obtaining the stormwater permits could impact the town’s ability to receive state grants for other things.
Board member Norma Malone noted the “3-acre rule” originates from requirements handed down from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Malone said if residents want to “show up with pitchforks” to protest this, they’ll have to do it in Washington, D.C., not Montpelier.
She said this rule isn’t only impacting the town, it’s also impacting schools and businesses with over 3 acres of impervious surface.
Other municipalities have created a stormwater utility, where residents who use the system pay a fee just as they do for water and sewer services, to help handle these costs. Malone said that’s “a beast of a different color,” and wondered if the town’s financial department could handle taking on such a utility.
White said this situation could give the town pause if a new subdivision is built and the developer asks the town to take over the infrastructure.
Bolduc said if the town tried to add this engineering work to the town’s budget, it would increase the tax rate by about 9 cents.
“That’s significant. Very significant,” he said.
Malone asked Rogers how the town can navigate both the $770,000 estimate for engineering and the expected larger price tag for construction.
The town manager said the town has three courses of action.
Rogers said the town could lean on the state to put more of the money it has available into programs like the permitting assistance program. He noted state officials have been going around Vermont letting municipalities know there are still pandemic relief funds available that have not been spoken for.
“Well, this is one thing they could do,” he said.
Rogers said the town could ask the state to change the process a bit so that partial engineering plans could be submitted instead of complete plans.
There is a way for the town to opt out of the permit process and instead pay a one-time fee of $12,500 per acre of impervious surface and not make the upgrades. But the town would need to prove to the state that the upgrades would not be feasible, a bar Torizzo reported has been difficult to clear.
Rogers said it didn’t make much sense to him that the town would need to produce 100% engineering plans if the end result is that the proposed changes aren’t feasible.
He asked, “Why spend what we’ve been told is $110,000 (per permit) on engineering, only to find out you’re not going to build anything?”
Martineau suggested the town could produce partial engineering plans, take them to the state to show if the changes would be feasible and see if the state would accept those plans instead.
Rogers said the third option would be to continue speaking with Torizzo to see whether the town might get more accurate or realistic cost estimates that could bring those costs down. He said he didn’t believe every subdivision would need about $110,000 worth of engineering.
No action was taken Tuesday. The town is currently in its budgeting process, working on the budget to be voted on by residents at the annual vote in May. Rogers suggested not adding any of these costs to the proposed budget. He said the town can continue looking for funding and if it gets to that point, the town can hold a bond vote to ask residents to pay for the work. He also suggested possibly using some of the town’s pandemic relief dollars for those costs, though board members noted these projects would only impact a small number of residents.
In the meantime, Rogers suggested board members reach out to legislators and state officials to ask for funding assistance.
White said of these costs, “You can’t turn on the news without hearing about the housing crisis. What an impediment to housing.”
