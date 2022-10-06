BARRE TOWN — If a developer is going to build a large solar array in town, an array said to be about 10 times larger than anything in place here, town officials say he could do far worse than to place it in an out-of-the-way corn field off Lowery Road.

Thomas Hand, co-founder of MHG Solar out of Manchester Center, is working on a 5-megawatt solar array on property owned by Barry Stryker off Lowery Road. The fenced-in array would cover nearly 30 acres and would use nearly 10,300 solar panels. Once completed, the array would be connected to Green Mountain Power’s electrical grid.

