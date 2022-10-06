BARRE TOWN — If a developer is going to build a large solar array in town, an array said to be about 10 times larger than anything in place here, town officials say he could do far worse than to place it in an out-of-the-way corn field off Lowery Road.
Thomas Hand, co-founder of MHG Solar out of Manchester Center, is working on a 5-megawatt solar array on property owned by Barry Stryker off Lowery Road. The fenced-in array would cover nearly 30 acres and would use nearly 10,300 solar panels. Once completed, the array would be connected to Green Mountain Power’s electrical grid.
Hand gave a presentation about the project to the Barre Town Select Board last week after town officials took part in a site visit the week prior. Part of the project will be in Orange. Sheila Stone, a Select Board member from that town, was in virtual attendance and asked some questions at last week’s meeting.
Hand told the board last week his company is in the process of working on an application for a certificate of public good from the state Public Utility Commission for the array. He said he welcomed feedback from the towns prior to the application being submitted so he could work out any potential issues. Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, has told the board now is the best time to offer feedback because it can be more difficult to work through potential issues after the application is submitted and the process has started.
Board members in Barre Town gave their thoughts on the project at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town planning commission will meet Oct. 19. Rogers said the Select Board could give its comments now, which would then be forwarded to the commission where a joint statement would be written, approved at the board’s meeting on Oct. 25, and given to the developer. He said Hand is planning to attend the Oct. 19 meeting to address any concerns those at the commission might have.
Board member Jack Mitchell said there aren’t many neighbors around the proposed location for the array.
“It’s going to be kind of hidden,” Mitchell said. “They’re going to have to do some tree trimming and stuff, but I didn’t see a lot of negative with it.”
He said he didn’t have any major objections and the spot chosen seemed like a good place for an array.
Board member Justin Bolduc agreed, though he did note the project would take away prime agricultural land from the town. Bolduc said the size of the project, in that location, didn’t concern him.
“Something that size elsewhere in town would be a big problem,” he said.
Board chair Paul White said at the site visit that Rogers went to the highest spot on the field and pointed out only maybe two or three neighbors would be able to see the arrays.
White said, “It’s not going to be visible.”
Bolduc said other than losing the agricultural land, this was the right spot for such a project.
Violette said this project would help add to the town’s renewable energy credits.
He said the largest solar arrays in town currently are around 500 kilowatts, 10 times smaller than this proposed array.
Board member Norma Malone said her concerns focused on environmental impact. There is a wetland near the proposed site and the project will run through some forest. Malone said she wanted to see state agencies sign off on the project not having any adverse impacts on resources or wildlife.
“This is a large area. … I hope that there’s a really robust assessment of what’s there for resources and what impact this may or may not have,” she said.
Violette said the state Agency of Natural Resources will review the project. But he said the town still can give comments about environmental concerns.
