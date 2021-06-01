BURLINGTON — A Worcester woman, who was involved in a contentious attempted-murder case in Chittenden County in 2015, will be monitored by the state for 40 years under a sentence imposed on Tuesday.
Veronica Lewis, 37, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison with all but 10 years suspended for attempted second degree murder in the near fatal shooting of Darryl Montague on June 29, 2015, in Westford.
Under the plea agreement Lewis will be placed on probation for 40 years until June 2, 2061, court records show. Her state prison term is projected to end in 2027. She also agreed never to seek early release from probation.
Lewis also must have a mental health screening before she can be released from prison and the test results must be shared with her probation officer.
If the mental health screening recommends counseling or treatment, including a residential program or prescribed medications, Lewis must comply, Judge Martin Maley said. She is mandated to complete the counseling or treatment as directed by her probation officer.
Maley also ordered Lewis to refrain from any written, oral, electronic or social media contact with Montague, his mother, Ann Montague and six others: Claire Gilligan, Roy Catella, Robert Bresnan, Steffen Flibotte, Jennifer Farnham and Tiffanie Aguilar.
The shooting came as Montague, a professional firearms safety instructor, gave Lewis her second lesson at his business, Vermont Target Sports. Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.
Under the plea agreement, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office said it would not refile the felony charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. They also agreed not to re-file five unrelated counts of assaults on various correctional guards and staff in 2015 and 2016 after her arrest.
The case was a big win for Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.
The sentencing in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington was pretty much a re-run of a hearing in U.S. District Court last week. Judge Christina Reiss imposed a six-year federal prison sentence on Lewis, who had pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and a robbery count.
While her state sentence gives her credit since her arrest June 29, 2015, he federal sentence does not provide for any retroactive time. The six-year sentence will run concurrently with the state sentence going forward.
Lewis, who had attended Long Island University for political science, struck a joint deal earlier this year with federal state prosecutors and the Vermont Attorney General’s office in the shooting case.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George initially charged Lewis with attempted first-degree murder, but later dropped the case when the defense said it planned to use the insanity defense. George said she believed she would be unable to win the case based on the mental exam.
Gov. Phil Scott asked Attorney General T.J. Donovan to review the shooting and determine if a criminal prosecution should go forward. Donovan — who has concurrent jurisdiction to file charges in a case — looked at the Lewis case and refiled the attempted murder case.
Before Donovan could act, then-U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan filed three federal felony charges against Lewis. Nolan said she believed her office would be able to overcome the insanity defense.
Scott had asked Donovan to also look at another attempted murder case and two murder charges that George had dropped in Chittenden County at the same time. The defense lawyers planned to use the insanity defense in those cases, but Donovan refiled the felony charges, which are still pending.
George took exception to Scott and Donovan stepping into the case.
Scott, Donovan and others have said it was important for the three defendants dismissed by George to be resolved in court. Using the courts would allow for a public process on when the defendants might return to the community. Otherwise, when the criminal charges are dropped in mental health cases, the release is left up to the mental health commissioner in a non-public process.
Lewis repeated on Tuesday the same apology she offered Montague in federal court last week.
Montague, who was hospitalized for 11 months after the shooting, has maintained the proposed plea deal does not punish Lewis enough, nor protect society. He still is dealing with major health issues and is unable to do many of the things he did before the shooting.
Lewis shot Montague twice in the face and once in the stomach with a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver. He said the near-fatal shots came from 3 feet away and were no accident. Montague has said he is blind in one eye, deaf in one ear and his balance is poor because of his various injuries. He has said he had to learn to walk again.
His mother, Ann, now 90, found him bleeding on the side of the road and Lewis nowhere around.
Lewis, who has had major mental health issues throughout her life, was discharged from a New York mental hospital in January 2015 and sent to Vermont. Five months later she tried to gun down Montague and steal a gun from him, Vermont State Police said.
After the shooting, Lewis left Montague for dead on the side of Pettingill Road and fled with three bullets still in the revolver and six extra bullets, Detective Sgt. Mike Kamerling reported.
Lewis eventually made it back to Washington County, where she was living at 100 Acres Homestead on Gould Hill Road in Worcester, police said. State troopers, who were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seized the loaded stolen gun along with ammunition and arrested her.
Police said at the time, 100 Acres Homestead was a Vermont licensed therapeutic community residence for people who are challenged with mental illness or struggling with life’s emotional stresses.
Because of the lack of adequate mental health offerings in Vermont prisons, authorities agreed Lewis should begin her sentence in a federal facility for better treatment.
Lewis will face many of the usual standard release conditions while under federal and state supervision. Including that she must notify her probation officer within 72 hours if she is arrested or issued a court citation. Lewis also must report within 72 hours if she should lose or change her job.
As a convicted felon, Lewis is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The terms of probation also prohibit her from other deadly weapons including any other device, instrument, material or substance that can be capable of producing death or serious bodily injury, the judge said.
Lewis, who also must pay $147 in court costs, agreed to waive any claim of an insanity defense.
Prosecutors said a search of Lewis’s bedroom resulted in the seizure of targets from the June 26, 2015, firearms training session, some handwritten questions about embalming and body removal, a scrapbook entitled D.E.A.T.H., and a computer.
The police investigation showed a review of Lewis’s computer showed she had visited websites regarding crime-scene cleanup, crime statistics, prison sentences, poison ingredients, jails and prisons in Vermont. One also covered “what to do after you’re arrested.”
The investigation also uncovered that Lewis made a visit to a Burlington funeral home on June 23 and 24, 2015, where she insisted on seeing an embalming and asked questions about facial reconstructions. She stated, “I have some ideas about death, and I need to explore them.”
Five days later, Lewis shot Montague.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.