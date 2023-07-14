Vermonters who receive 3SquaresVT benefits may qualify for replacement benefits if they have lost food as a result of statewide flooding.
The 3SquaresVT program is Vermont’s name for the federal USDA food assistance initiative, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
According to a Friday press release from Hunger Free Vermont, for food loss related to flooding, Vermonters who receive 3SquaresVT benefits have 10 days to report the loss to the Vermont Economic Services Division to qualify for replacement benefits.
For food loss related to power outage, Vermonters who receive these benefits have 10 days after the date power is restored to report the loss to the VESD to qualify for replacement benefits.
According to Hunger Free Vermont Food Security Advocacy Manager Ivy Enoch, eligible Vermonters may receive up to one month of their benefit replaced if they report a loss.
Hunger Free Vermont advises Vermonters eligible for these benefits to call 1-800-479-6151 to speak with a 3SquaresVT benefits specialist, which is free and confidential.
Additionally, other resources that can help individuals understand and access replacement benefits include local community action agencies, the state’s Senior HelpLine, which is available at 1-800-642-5119 and the Vermont Foodbank 3SquaresVT Team, which can be reached at 855-855-6181 or by texting VFBCHAT to 61222.
For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, have a speech disability or speak another language, dial 711 for a relay service.
“For any person who is not participating in 3SquaresVT, but who could really use the support right now, we strongly encourage folks to call 211 to find an organization most local to them to get some assistance in navigating the application process,” Enoch said.