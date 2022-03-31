RANDOLPH — The 2022 James Beard Awards, the Oscars for chefs, are set for June 13 in Chicago. It is unlikely any of the nominees, regardless of category, will have traveled a more improbable route to get there than Nisachon Morgan, the lead chef at Saap restaurant in Randolph.
Nisachon, who goes by Rung, wouldn’t have been nominated if it hadn’t been for match.com, her cousin Tam, and a therapist who told her future husband, Steve Morgan, he should seek peace in Eastern philosophy.
Rung is one of five finalists in the Best Chef in the Northeast (New England) and the only Vermont chef to make the finals.
Christian Kruse, the chef at Black Flannel Brewing Co. in Essex Junction, was a semi-finalist. She faces stiff competition, three chefs from foodie town Portland, Maine, and one from Boston.
The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community and sustainability. To qualify candidates must have at least 10 years restaurant experience and not have been nominated in the past 10 years.
The awards are named after legendary American chef James Andrews Beard, cookbook author, teacher and television personality, who died in 1985. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a high standard for food.
Neither Rung nor Steve has any idea how she was selected. Steve’s guess is sometime over the past year a representative from the James Beard organization visited the restaurant.
“It’s very secretive,” he said.
Rung was raised in a small rural village in northern Thailand, known as the Isaan region. Her family business was farming rice and raising livestock. She worked for years in the dining room and kitchen of a successful restaurant in Bangkok. She came to Vermont in 2010 to marry Steve, who was recently divorced. His therapist had told him he should seek serenity through Eastern philosophy. He was using match.com at the time.
Steve took his therapist’s advice including expanding his match.com search to Asia. He met Tam online. She told him she had a boyfriend and wasn’t interested, but possibly he might find her cousin and apartment mate, Rung, interesting.
He did, and she found him equally intriguing. After a Skype courtship, Steve traveled to Thailand, they fell in love and settled in Randolph, where Steve was the head chef at Gifford Hospital.
In April 2014, the Morgans opened Saap, an 80-seat restaurant in the historic Queen Anne style Victorian Kimball House in Randolph, the home of the White River Craft Center.
Saap, which means “delicious” in the language of Isaan, features traditional-style Thai dishes, primarily from the Isaan region. The food is prepared to order using a wood-fired grill and bamboo rice steamers.
Many of Rung’s recipes were passed down from family members and are steeped in tradition and use uniquely Isaan and seasonal ingredients.
“I cook what I ate at home,” Rung said. According to Rung, good food is very important to the culture in Isaan. “People talk about food all the time, it’s part of our traditions.” Many of the ingredients used in Isaan come from the nearby jungle.
Some of the ingredients used at Saap are not available locally and must be purchased in Boston, Steve said.
In comparing the food from the different regions in Thailand, Steve said, “Thailand is known for its amazing balance of sweet, sour, bitter, and salty flavors often finished with aromatic herbs. In the Isaan region there is an abundance of bitter herbs paired with pungent dipping sauces and sticky rice. In the south, on the other hand, there are more sweet curries and seafood paired with Jasmine rice.”
Served raw, stir fried, pickled or fermented are just a few of the many ways vegetables are celebrated in Thai cuisine. Raw vegetables are served alongside highly seasoned meats, salads and dips creating a contrast. Along with the abundance of vegetables Isaan food includes a varied and complex array of fresh fruits. Typically eaten at the end of a meal and often throughout the day, fresh tropical fruits are highly important and revered in Thai culture.
Steve, who operates the Saap dining room and also is a chef, has 36 years in the restaurant industry. His career began at The Partridge Inn in Stowe as a line cook. Since then he worked as a chef at Chez Henri in Waitsfield, executive chef at National Life Insurance Co., and chef instructor at New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier.
Prior to opening Saap, Steve worked at Gifford Medical Center. He has traveled to Thailand many times to study the cuisine of various regions, learn techniques and flavor profiles unique to Thai cooking. Steve is originally from Berlin.
“We have a passion for northern Thai fare. We emulate and share the wild, fresh and fiery flavors of this wonderful region. At Saap, we believe good food doesn’t have to be overly expensive to be complex, intriguing, and exquisitely delicious,” Steve said.
Saap is open daily, Monday through Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8:30 p.m., for in-house dining or takeout.
