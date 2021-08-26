MONTPELIER — You can still drink the water in downtown Montpelier, but much if not most of the Capital City is on a “boil water” notice in the wake of a major water main break that occurred on Elm Street Thursday afternoon.
All or parts of 120 streets — particularly those in elevated areas — were impacted by the water main break that was expected to be repaired by the end of the day on Thursday. The cause of the break and the nature of the repair was not immediately available, though city officials moved swiftly to issue the boil water notice based on reports of low to no water pressure in several areas of the city.
Downtown wasn’t one of them.
State Street wasn’t on the list of impacted streets and while Main Street was, it was limited to the section between Loomis Street and the city line. The portion of Main Street that runs by Main Street Middle School and through downtown Montpelier was not effected.
None of Montpelier’s three public schools were effected by the boil water notice, but U-32 Middle and High School on Gallison Hill Road in East Montpelier was along with the rest of Gallison Hill Road.
Until further notice residents and businesses on the list of streets that can be found at https://www.montpelier-vt.org/DocumentCenter/View/7691/Boil-Water-Notice-082621 are advised to boil water before using or consuming it. Water from the city’s system should not be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food until samples are taken from the system on successive days, tested at a laboratory and cleared.
