Not everyone is self-isolating during the pandemic, and some health care workers, like the nurses at the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region, are going into homes care to their patients.
Ron Cioffi, executive director of the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region said he wanted to remind people in the coverage area of VNA that the agency is still open, accepting patients and providing all skilled services ordered by a physician.
While other visiting nurses agencies have seen a decline, according to Cioffi, the Rutland-based VNA has had more demand. Cioffi attributed the growing need to hospitals and nursing homes discharging patients in anticipation that Vermont would have a “surge” of patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
“Our average, daily census went up tremendously during the month of March. We have been very busy,” he said.
The usage has allowed VNA, which has a daily census of about 450 to 460 patients, to offer all services the state considers essential, Cioffi added.
Sara King, COO and CFO for VNA, said VNA has started to offer telehealth service so the nurses could have personal contact with patients the nurses “don’t need to put our hands on.”
King said VNA staff had found a lot of patients who wanted to have a “virtual” visit with a health care provider had a device, like a smartphone, that had video capability. King said she had not been told about any patient who was not able to have a virtual visit because the patient didn’t have access to the right equipment.
But visiting nurses, true to their titles, are visiting patients in homes or assisted-living facilities. Cioffi, who is also a nurse, said the nurses are willing to do what it takes because nursing is a “calling.”
“People get into the health-care profession because they want to help people. They care about people. You’re always putting your patient first, but you are protecting yourself. I think, in a crisis like this, people have risen to the occasion, and you hear story after story in New York City and the things they’re doing. Well, same thing here. People know they need to step up,” he said.
Cioffi said there already had been discussion at VNA that some office staff nurses may need to return to the field if Vermont sees a surge. He said he includes himself in that group.
According to Cioffi, nurses are willing to do what’s needed because they understand what’s at stake. “Nurses understand the value of what they do for people,” he said.
Experienced staff at VNA already are used to taking the precautions necessary to stay healthy because they’ve dealt with years of flu seasons. Cioffi said employees are expected to monitor their own health, abide by protocols created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and exercise universal precautions like hand-washing and using personal protective equipment when appropriate.
“A lot of people say it’s dangerous. Yes, it is, but they’re trained to deal with this,” Cioffi said.
King added that it was similar to a firefighter going into a burning building.
“Our nurses are going into their own fire every day when they’re going into these homes, unsure what they’re going to be faced with,” she said.
Cioffi said the efforts to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the virus have at least had an educational effect. He said he thought more people are learning about what visiting nurses do and how they deliver care.
The public should know the guiding principles of VNA Cioffi said.
“All of our decisions are guided by what will best protect our staff, our patients and ensures the operational success of the VNA,” he said.
