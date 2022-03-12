Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow likely. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Occasional snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.