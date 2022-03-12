There are two question Dr. Rick Hildebrant has been getting often as Vermont moves to ease restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19: Are we going to be OK? and what do I do?
Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said he understands people have concerns about what appears to be an impending transition from some of the worst of the pandemic to a more manageable situation.
“It’s easy to know, when you have zero cases of COVID in your community, what to do. You just live your life, right? And frankly, we all know what to do when you’ve got scads of cases. We know exactly what we should be doing if there’s hundreds of thousands of cases. You’ve got to wear a mask; you’ve got to avoid crowded spaces; you’ve got to socially distance; you’ve got to wash your hands. The whole nine yards. What becomes more anxiety-provoking, or more challenging, is what do you do when you’re going from a state of no cases to that higher state and then what do you do when you’re going from lots of cases to less cases,” he said.
Representatives of the administration of Gov. Phil Scott and the state Department of Health this week announced a drop in the number of deaths from COVID in Vermont, which followed a reduction in the number of new cases.
With more than 80% of Vermonters completely vaccinated, masking is expected to become optional.
Hildebrant said these were all signs that life is very different now than it was even a month and a half ago.
“We have far, far, far fewer cases, and the transmission has really dropped down a lot. Yeah, there’s still cases, of course, but the number of cases we’re seeing is so (much) less. The number of cases we’re seeing in health care, serious cases, are really, really low,” he said.
Many of the COVID cases being identified now, Hildebrant said, are in patients who are seeking treatment for another condition or crisis who turn out to be COVID positive.
Case counts are down, but Hildebrant said Vermonters still should be self-monitoring for symptoms. He noted that home tests are readily available, as well as testing that can be done by a state-sponsored testing center, clinic or doctor’s office.
Hildebrant said he’s hearing from community members and patients that they are anxious about moving away from the precautions that have become commonplace. He said some are asking whether Americans are moving too fast and if the transition will come back to “bite us in the rear.”
While he said another COVID variant is likely, Hildebrant said he doesn’t foresee a significant impact as Vermont moves into spring and summer. It’s more likely that Vermont would feel the impact in the fall when the next cold and flu season begins, he said.
What many people would not see as an advantage, the high rate of cases seen in the Rutland area as cases swelled in Vermont, could be an asset. Hildebrant said many in the Rutland area had been exposed to COVID or tested positive and the vaccination rate is high.
The Department of Health’s online vaccination dashboard said as of Friday 80% of Rutland County had been fully vaccinated.
“The herd immunity of our population is way higher so even if something does come our way, it’s far less likely to have a major impact than it had in the recent past especially with the most recent rounds of (the variants) delta and omicron which just spread like wildfire,” he said.
However, residents shouldn’t expect a quick transition back to normal operations at hospitals such as Rutland Regional. Hildebrant said a hospital always will need to hold itself to a higher standard to avoid exposing patients or staff.
“Mask mandates not going anywhere,” Hildebrant predicted for his hospital. He said he wouldn’t expect that change for another month.
Still visitors may see staff wearing less personal protective equipment than they had when COVID was more widespread. Hildebrant added that visitors could notice this change because the hospital administration already was allowing some visitation again, which he said patients seemed to appreciate.
There are also plans to re-open some common areas, such as waiting rooms and the hospital cafeteria.
Hildebrant said he understands some people may find it jarring after about two years to change some of the habits they had developed in response to the presence of a highly infectious virus, but it may be helpful to think of steps such as masking and social distancing as cyclical.
Precautions still can be important to one’s health, like during flu season, or in a situation like flying where passengers are in a tight space and breathing recirculated air.
“If I had worn a mask when I got on a plane, five years ago, people would have thought I was nuts. Nowadays I can and, frankly, I have to still because that’s the rule for planes but I don’t know that I’m letting go of that. I would love to be comfortable wearing my mask on my flight to Florida and not have the fear that I might pick up a virus and ruin my vacation,” he said.
Something like protective masks might be here to stay, Hildebrant predicted.
“I think that as the winter months come along, I’m probably going to find myself wearing a mask when I go to Hannaford’s or when I go out shopping. It’s not a big deal, I can just throw a mask on for the 20 minutes I’m in the store, and if it prevents me from being out of work for two days, I’ll do that every day of the week,” he said.
More information about COVID, vaccinations and testing can be found online at the health department website at healthvermont.gov/covid-19, which links to many other COVID-related topics.
