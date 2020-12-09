SUDBURY — Nan Jenks-Jay says she doesn’t like to live in the past, but there’s nothing wrong with a little self-reflection and returning to one’s roots.
In December 2019, Jenks-Jay, formerly the dean of environmental affairs at Middlebury College, decided to retire after 23 years spent working to further environmental sustainability and equity in higher education.
“You have to know when to leave,” she said. “I stayed at Middlebury maybe two or three times as long as I ever imagined. You have to know when to go, and when things are so great that they’re going to continue to grow and transition beyond you, I think that’s hard for people when you’re in place.”
She recently got an opportunity to reflect on her career, which isn’t done yet, earlier this month when she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.
Jenks-Jay is among the organization's original senior advisers and is the third person to receive its Lifetime Achievement Award. She was nominated by her friend and famed environmental author, Bill McKibben.
“Her peers, I think it’s safe to say, regard Nan with a kind of awe, as the pioneer of this work. But she wears it with real humility, always eager for the next challenge,” McKibben stated in a release. “Campuses are hard places for administrators to thrive over decades, but somehow Nan has done so. It is testament to the strength of her vision, and the depth of her character.”
Jenks-Jay and her husband, Carl, co-own Miller Hill Farm Nursery & Gardens, where they live. They’ve spent the past year working to conserve 100 acres of the ecologically diverse property and continuing to make it a place where birds, amphibians and other creatures can thrive.
“My real dream right now is to just be out in the environment as opposed to being in an office working on environmental stability,” she said. “I’d like to be back out there.”
Things have been going well on that front. The couple worked with Green Mountain Power and federal conservation partners to install an osprey-nesting platform. Two days after it went up, a pair of ospreys moved in.
Born in Ohio, Jenks-Jay said she discovered and developed her love of nature early on.
“As a child I spent all of my time outside in nature, and I was able to both absorb so much of that knowledge, and then be able to see the degradation that was taking place as I grew older and became a conservation biologist,” she said. “I saw the things happening as a result of air and water pollution, loss of habitat, and the dire impacts of climate change.”
Her early career in higher education began in Massachusetts at Berkshire Community College. During the summers she worked to conserve endangered species, namely least terns and piping plovers. She earned her graduate degree from Yale School of the Environment, was the founding director of the Williamstown (Massachusetts) Rural Lands Foundation, and was involved at Williams College where she spent 14 years. Between Williams and Middlebury, she was director of environmental studies and Hedco Endowed Professor at the University of Redlands in California.
“I’m not a person who looks back,” she said. “I’m reflective, but I don’t live in the past, so in a way it was a little fun seeing the evolution and the pathways and what things influence other decisions and other opportunities going forward.”
With regard to what the future holds for her field, she sees a great deal of change happening, much of it because of the global coronavirus pandemic. For one, the event where she received her Lifetime Achievement Award was hosted virtually, meaning cost, distance and global politics were not barriers to attendance. Normally, about 2,500 would gather for it, but this year it drew, virtually, closer to 7,600.
“I would say the pandemic can be seen as a catalytic, because what it’s done is generated energy and excitement and movement in new directions, and those directions do have to do with greater inclusiveness due to virtual opportunities,” she said.
Jenks-Jay said people everywhere are jumping over institutional and bureaucratic obstacles, and the hope is the world will be in a stronger position after the pandemic is under control.
“The people sitting back and waiting to see when their life will return are going to be left waiting,” she said. “What needs to happen is people need to adjust and they need to adapt. Organizations and people need to adapt, adjust and they need to do it brilliantly.”
