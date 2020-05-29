Call it turning the page.
Vermont has seen some positive results in its efforts to flatten the curve of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, resulting in many organizations looking forward to a return to more operations, including public libraries.
Libraries have not been idle during the pandemic. While they have been ordered to close by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, as part of Gov. Phil Scott's directives in support of Vermont's declaration of a state of emergency, there have been options like curbside pickup of materials and materials provided online that have allowed some libraries to provide limited services as Vermonters were ordered to self-quarantine.
On May 17, Jason Broughton, state librarian and commissioner of the Vermont Department of Libraries, sent a notice to libraries, explaining that a directive released the next day would not include libraries for various reasons.
“This does not mean libraries should not begin considering, with anticipation, what reopening will mean for their facility, staff and community. Continue to plan and obtain all necessary items for a reopening in the near future. A timeframe is being examined and will arrive very soon,” Broughton wrote.
Randal Smathers, director of Rutland Free Library, said the library has put up sneeze guards, designated a quarantine area where books and other material can be placed until they are safe for circulation and obtained a touchless thermometer to be sure staff are healthy.
“I feel very good about where Rutland Free Library is. We have gotten out ahead of a bunch of stuff,” he said.
One asset of the library has been hard to offer during the pandemic: printing. The COVID crisis has brought economic hardships for many Vermonters, and Smathers said they have gotten calls from people who need to print a resume or download a form needed to apply for economic assistance.
“We'd very much like to offer that. I have a computer set up in the lobby so that the first day the governor says we're allowed to have people in the building, we're set up and we're ready to handle that demand,” he said.
Computers inside the library have been relocated so the users will have to social distance when they surf the internet, he added.
Carolyn Brennan, co-director of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, said libraries, like any other Vermont business or service, must have “really robust health and safety plans” as they consider reopening.
At Kellogg-Hubbard, those plans include having a health and safety officer available, even for curbside pickup. Plexiglass sneeze guards are being built and furniture is being rearranged to encourage social distancing. Brennan added the administrators are considering whether they will have to limit occupancy or the amount of time visitors can spend in the library.
“We're also working on our reopening plans. We had a continuity of operations plan in place when things were escalating and we were looking at moving toward a closure back in March, we put in a phased closure plan with specific thresholds that we had to meet to escalate the closure and pull back on some of those services. So now we have a phased reopening plan that's going to do the opposite,” she said.
Brennan said the plan is to bring staff back into the building safely and then a introduce them to a plan for having patrons back in the building.
Computers will be available for people trying to recover from economic challenges. She said the staff at Kellogg-Hubbard would be available to help residents as they navigate government offices or employment websites.
“We haven't had a chance to get too rusty on some of those needs. When we're open for normal operations, we see between 600 and 700 people in through our doors every day. We offer job help, computer help, we proctor exams for people who are taking classes online. We get a tremendous amount of phone calls with questions, any question under the sun,” she said.
Libraries also are often a source for summer programming for students in their community. Smathers said he didn't expect Rutland Free Library, or any library, to be able to offer onsite programs for the “foreseeable future” but added that Rutland's children's librarian was working on a summer reading program that kids could take home.
Brennan said the Kellogg-Hubbard has a summer reading program planned, adding that she is mindful that many parents in the six towns the library serves will be “looking forward to having their children be 'off-screens' for a substantial amount of time.”
“Having too much digital programming for youth as part of the summer reading program makes me a little bit nervous. I would love to find a way in our own program to build in a responsible, distanced way for kids to have some piece of interaction where they're able stop by the library. I'm not sure what that's going to look like yet,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.