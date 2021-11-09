BRANDON — The “Let’s Go Brandon!” rally planned for Saturday has left some locals scratching their heads.
The event is being put on by the Vermont Republican Party. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Central Park.
“Join us for a rally,” reads the notice on the Republicans’ website. “We will have bumper stickers, T-shirts and hats with our ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ logo that are already in the process of getting printed by a local VT vendor. Due to supply chain issues (Let’s Go Brandon!) there are limited numbers and sizes of these items that will be ready and available for Saturday. But while supplies last you can reserve yours today, and pick it up at the rally. If we run out, you can order yours for delivery at a later date.”
“Let’s Go Brandon” is a phrase or chant used by some Republicans to mock President Joe Biden, a Democrat.
The phrase came about at a NASCAR event in early October. While race winner Brandon Brown was being interviewed by an NBC reporter, people in the stands began chanting “(Expletive) Joe Biden.” The reporter claimed they were chanting “Let’s go Brandon.”
The Vermont GOP claims a portion of the proceeds from sales at the Let’s Go Brandon rally will benefit the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf, “Because this Thanksgiving under #Biden could be the most expensive EVER!”
Newly elected Vermont GOP Chairman, Paul Dame, said the rally in Brandon, his hometown, has garnered a great deal of media attention. He planned to release a video statement on it Tuesday evening.
“What I liked about the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ slogan is, it took something that was negative and national, and we’ve got an opportunity to make it more positive, the event we’re doing,” he said. “If all it meant was we don’t like the president, it would have died out a long time ago, it would have been a one-time thing, but I think part of what gave it a little more legs was the fact you had people being very clear about what they intended to mean and somebody with a microphone telling everyone else what they actually meant, so I think that added to the frustration.”
His hope for the rally, to which 30 people have pre-registered so far, is to spur positive, local action and move on from a negative discourse.
Josh Collier, Brandon resident and founder of Barn Opera, said Tuesday he’s planning an event to coincide with and counteract the “Let’s Go Brandon” rally.
“I was just scrolling on Facebook, and somebody from the Rutland area was making stickers that said, ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ and I actually considered buying it,” he said. “I’m very pro Brandon, let’s absolutely do this. And then I felt hoodwinked because then I realized it was some stupid second-generation code thing, a misunderstanding, which is really kind of ironic that’s what the GOP would use, so I didn’t really think anything of it until this morning when I saw on The Hill that they were going to be coming to Brandon, Vermont. And I was like, no, you don’t get to co-opt the name of the town, you don’t get to do that.”
The Hill, a Washington, D.C., news outlet, ran a story, available at bit.ly/119Hill online, about the event on Monday.
Collier said he wants to direct the “Let’s Go Brandon” message into something positive about the town.
Like many, Collier didn’t know the origin of the phrase as it’s being used.
“That’s dumber than I thought it was,” he said when told about its origins.
Town Select Board’s former chair Seth Hopkins is a member of the town’s Republican committee and occupied the chair until the recent reorganization.
“This wasn’t a locally generated event,” he said. “The town and the county didn’t actually have anything to do with it, this is kind of a personal initiative of the new state party chair who happens to have grown up in Brandon.”
As far as the town goes, its public spaces are open to all, said Hopkins, “and I think there’s no approved speech, and there’s no forbidden speech in this country and that’s very important. It’s an important tradition we have, and this is a group who is going to get together and make their voices heard about something that matters to them.”
He feels the “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase is less about the president and more about the media.
“I look at it as an opportunity for a group of people to blow off a little steam by expressing, and I don’t want you to take this the wrong way, but I think this ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ thing is less about displeasure with the president or the administration than it is about television media who took a chant that could be heard and told us we were hearing something different. I think it’s that kind of thing that’s made this take off.”
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, who represents Brandon’s House district along with Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, said he hasn’t been following the news with regard to the chant.
“It’s nothing that really interests me because I’ve got too much to do trying to figure out how to decipher the latest infrastructure bill, and I’m on two other summer committees in the Legislature, so I’ve been pretty busy and don’t get focused on those things,” he said.
Shaw said he’s hopeful the state GOP’s new leaders will be able to unify the conservative and moderate wings, but is doubtful a rally such as this will help. He does not plan to attend.
Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, was asked at a press conference Tuesday about the rally.
He said he understands the phrase is a derogatory statement aimed at the president.
“We’ve been working well with the White House as of this point in time. It’s not something that I would do, but this is what the GOP has decided,” he said.
Scott noted that 65% or so of Vermont voters cast their ballots for Biden.
“I think as Republicans, we should be looking at how to attract at least 20% of them, 30% of them, in order to win elections in the future and not offend them. It’s just not something I would do but it’s their prerogative.”
He said he has no plans to attend the event.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(2) comments
It wasn't President Biden who affected the supply chain that is causing shortages and rising prices. It was everyone at home during Covid-19 that kept buying on line. And by the way, the people raising the prices are corporations making gauging us. It's called Capitalism. So you can do something to help: complain to them. Meanwhile, the President is trying to get the supply chain moving again.
Typical immature Republicans. Gotta call names to feel good about themselves....kind of like elementary school children. LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.