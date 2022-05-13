MONTPELIER — The Legislature adjourned Thursday, passing an $8.34 billion budget and sending several bills to Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s desk to be either passed or vetoed.
One of the more controversial bills, S.139, would ban schools from having offensive stereotypes as their mascots. The bill’s fate would be of particular concern in Rutland, being introduced by Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, not long after the Rutland School Board voted to reinstate the “Rutland Raiders” moniker. A previous board had voted to change the name to “Ravens,” sparking a contentious debate that is ongoing.
Anti-hunger advocates are hoping Scott will sign S.100, the Universal School Meals Act, which would require all Vermont students to have two meals per day during the coming school year.
According to Hunger Free Vermont, the past two years have seen the federal government cover the cost of school meals as part of a pandemic relief strategy. The program funding the meals ends in June. S.100 would have the state reimbursing school districts for meals during the 2022-2023 school year, while the cost going forward is studied.
“This bill provides assurance to our families, our students, our teachers, and our schools that we will have another year of Universal School Meals,” stated Don Tinney, president of the Vermont National Education Association, in a Hunger Free Vermont release. “At a time when families and students and teachers have many stressors, this is one thing we can do as a state to help alleviate some of that worry.”
Another education-related bill on the governor’s desk is S.287, which would revise the pupil weighting formula for education spending. In Vermont, a town’s state education taxes are determined by how much is spent per equalized pupil. The more equalized pupils, the lower the taxes in the district. How many equalized pupils there are is calculated by a formula which weighs a number of factors such as geography, income levels, and backgrounds. S.287 was introduced following a 2019 report saying the weighting methods are outdated.
Wildlife advocates are pleased that the governor has signed H.411, a ban on “wanton waste” in hunting and trapping.
“A lot of states only offer wanton waste protections to deer, elk and moose. Vermont’s wanton waste law covers even animals that are trapped, so foxes, gray squirrels, crows,” said Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, a nonprofit advocacy group. “So if you’re going to hunt or trap an animal you have to make a point to use it … you just can’t go out there and have a squirrel shooting contest or a crow shooting contest and just leave the bodies out there to rot.”
Getting H.411 through the Legislature was a difficult task, she said, and she hopes the Department of Fish and Wildlife will include the new law in future guidebooks.
The Vermont arts community is hopeful that the Vermont Creative Futures Act will be signed into law. Earlier this week it was sent to Scott’s desk. According to the Vermont Arts Council, the bill makes available $9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for creative economy grants, $19 million for a short-term forgivable loan program through the Vermont Economic Development Authority, and other grant programs. It also would establish a Vermont Film and Media Industry Task Force to look into the creation of a state film industry.
This session was marked by a number of gubernatorial vetoes, among them, H.715, “The Clean Heat Standard.” House Speaker, Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said the bill would have reduced the state’s carbon footprint.
“The governor’s veto of Clean Heat clearly shows that he is not committed to meeting the challenges of climate change, and the impact it will have on our state,” she stated in a release. “It is especially frustrating, given that we worked with his administration to add language to the bill that addressed his concerns in the spirit of collaboration and compromise.”
The House attempted to override the veto, but failed by one vote.
The Legislature didn’t fail to override Scott’s veto of the state employee pension reform bill, however.
Also marking this session were the debates over how to spend an unprecedented amount of federal aid, doled out to states to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just think about this,” Scott stated Thursday in a speech following the end of the session. “After years of debating how to spend hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, for programs and new initiatives, we’ve invested billions this session on transformative projects that will put Vermont on a new trajectory.”
He noted there were many areas where lawmakers agreed, and when they didn’t they were either able to reach a compromise or let the lawmaking process work.
“And we showed that even when we disagree, we can be respectful and civil,” Scott stated. “My hope is, we will be an example for others and show that putting politics aside is the best way to give the people the results they deserve.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.