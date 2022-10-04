The soon-to-be retired Sen. Patrick Leahy visited Rutland’s Paramount Theatre on Monday for “An Evening with Senator Patrick Leahy” — an event celebrating and discussing his new memoir, “The Road Taken.”
The event, hosted by Phoenix Books, featured a conversation between Leahy and the evening’s moderator and The New York Times best-selling author, Chris Bohjalian, as well as an audience Q&A and book signing.
William Notte, manager of Phoenix Books’ Rutland location and a representative for Rutland’s House District 5-4, said that while Leahy originally had planned to speak only in Burlington later this month, he was thrilled when the senator agreed to host an event in Rutland, as well.
“I really view this as a historic event. I mean, in some ways, he is one of the most consequential senators in U.S. history, and probably the most influential statesman Vermont has ever produced. So, to have him sit in conversation and just talk about the highlights of his political career (is) fascinating,” Notte said.
With the evening discussing everything from the “Skinny-Dipping Legal Kerfuffle” of 1971 during Leahy’s time as Chittenden County’s State’s Attorney, to a story from his memoir of two joggers who knew a bit too much about documents relating to the Bush-Cheney war in Iraq, to the more recent Jan. 6 riots, Leahy recounted numerous events from across his nearly 48-year tenure.
One topic from the discussion of his memoir revolved around a particular black-and-white photo Leahy took of an elderly man staring into the camera at a Central-American refugee camp after one of the internal conflicts in the region.
“What I see (in that photo) is, ‘You’re a powerful country. You can do things for people. I can never do anything to help you. You don’t know my name. You can’t speak my language. But what are you going to do to help people like me?’ I put it over my desk and I call it my conscience picture,” Leahy said at the event. “Because every time I look up from the desk, he’s looking me right in the eye and saying, ‘What do you do for people who could never do anything for you, but need your help?’”
As the first Democrat and the youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont, Leahy said the memoir’s title, “The Road Taken,” is meant to symbolize that, for him: “It’s the right time.”
The decision to write this book, he added, came after the Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, when he realized the threats facing the country and the U.S. Constitution. Even then, when gathered in a secured area with fellow legislators, he wanted to show the nation the strength of its officials.
“I remember at one point somebody pointed out that we could, as senators, vote to have the Senate meeting where we wanted. We could, by majority vote, agree to meet in (this secure area),” Leahy said at the event. “I said, ‘No. Even if we have to save it until midnight, I want the American people to see the United States Senate not cowering in a secure area or somewhere, but on the floor of the Senate.”
Bohjalian, a longtime friend of Leahy’s, praised the book throughout the evening, and said that what has distinguished the senator in his tenure is his dedication to principle.
“The senator is a human being who has given an entire life to public service — public service to Vermont, to the United States (and) to the world,” Bohjalian said during the discussion. “Whatever decision he makes, it is based not on partisan politics, but on his moral compass. That’s the senator we all know. But I also know this senator — the senator who is such a good sport that he doesn’t mind when I would write newspaper columns wondering why have we never seen Batman and the senator in the same room.”
Leahy, a longtime fan of the comic book superhero, has made a number of cameos in Batman movies throughout the years.
Another discussion celebrating Leahy’s memoir will be held Oct. 16 at the Ira Allen Chapel in Burlington. Information about this event can be found at www.phoenixbooks.biz online.
