RANDOLPH CENTER — About three months after talk of its closure was on the table, it has been announced that the Randolph Center campus of the Vermont Technical College will receive an $8 million contract to create the state’s first advanced manufacturing education and development facility.
According to Sen. Patrick Leahy, the $7.969 million contract was awarded to Vermont Technical College by the U.S. Army’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment office. It comes with a $4 million option.
In April, as a response to the economic damage done to the Vermont State College System (VSCS) by the COVID-19 pandemic, former VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding recommended that the VSCS Board of Trustees close both campuses of Northern Vermont University as well as the VTC campus in Randolph Center.
Backlash against the plan and how it was made public led to Spaulding’s resignation and the appointment of an interim chancellor, and commitments from the Legislature to aid the VSCS through the coming year while a different plan is studied.
VTC President Patricia Moulton said Monday that the program will go into an existing building on campus and that the process of renovating it for the program will commence shortly, though not much physical construction will occur until spring. Students will likely begin using the new equipment in Fall 2021.
“We are in the middle of a transformation process to show how we can keep the Randolph Center campus sustainable and viable for the long haul and this is really one more piece of that in terms of the capability we have here,” she said. “We don’t expect we’re going anywhere here on the Randolph Center campus and if anything we’re looking for additional enhancements such as this that can really put us on the map and provide an even better quality education than the one we’re doing now.”
She said the campus likely will look different in the future, but whatever changes are made will be with an eye towards sustainability.
Moulton said the school’s engineering program has been growing, but it’s hard to predict how many students will be involved in this program. VTC is hoping for about 30 or 40.
“It’s our hope, also, that we can attract students from out-of-state with perhaps a smaller, more rural college experience,” she said. “This puts us in a place where we can offer experiences similar to MIT or Penn State at a small college, which I think is what a lot of Vermont students are looking for and what a lot of other students are looking for; this is going to be a great opportunity for Vermonters as well as regional students.
David Carle, a spokesman for Leahy, said in an email Monday that the senator was working on having this project located at the Randolph Center campus prior to the suggestion that it be closed.
“To retain and increase manufacturing jobs Vermonters need cutting edge training,” said the Democratic senator in a release. “By expanding and strengthening Vermont Tech’s position as a leader in this field, this collaborative public-private partnership will open new career opportunities to Vermonters and contribute to Vermont Tech’s bright future. It was important to me that this facility be located on the school’s Randolph Center campus, ensuring that Vermont manufacturers around the state will have the ability to partner and benefit from this important skill training.”
According to Leahy, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, both Vermont and the country are experiencing a shortage of manufacturing capability and qualified workers in those fields. The IBAS program was created to address this by investing in the civilian manufacturing design, engineering, and production sectors to make sure those areas can produce what’s needed during a national emergency.
Tim Holmes, vice president of engineering at GW Plastics stated in Leahy’s release that the program involves partnerships between VTC and local business, which is exciting.
“It is a tremendous opportunity to participate in the development of a hands-on curriculum focused on additive manufacturing technologies that will become a pipeline for students transitioning into our future workforce,” he said. “GW Plastics manufactures safety-critical products where lives are dependent upon the highest quality every day. Furthering our knowledge of 3D technology and other innovations is critical to improving our manufacturing excellence.”
The project was also hailed by Bob Zider, director and chief executive officer at Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center as a win for Vermont because it furthers the mission of the Vermont Manufacturing Collaborative to use public-private partnerships to enhance manufacturing technology and improve the associated workforce.
“VMEC is proud to be a founding partner of VT-MC, and we expect that VT-MC will have a large impact on Vermont’s manufacturing sector, on industry workforce readiness, and on our statewide economy,” he said in the release alongside Leahy.
“Vermont manufacturing’s greatest advantage has long been the quality of our workforce,” said William Driscoll, vice president of Associated Industries of Vermont. “Additive manufacturing exemplifies how, as manufacturing continues to evolve, innovation and technology continue to open up new opportunities while also demanding new and improving skills. This new facility will be a valuable asset for Vermont’s skilled workforce.”
