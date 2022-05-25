Michael Schirling, who has been commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety since 2019, will leave the position next month and take a position as chief safety and compliance officer with the University of Vermont, according to a release from the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Morrison will serve as interim commissioner.
In a statement, Scott said Schirling has been “an extraordinary member of my cabinet.”
“He’s dedicated, hardworking and a dependable problem solver. Mike has devoted his career to public service and Vermonters have been fortunate to have him. I’m confident he will continue to excel at the University of Vermont.” Scott said.
Schirling said he hopes his experience in state government “will help create even stronger bonds between Vermont’s communities and the university.”
In a statement released by UVM, the university's president, Suresh Garimella, said he could “think of no one in our region better prepared to face the complex operational challenges of UVM as we return to normal following the pandemic.”
Schirling was a member of Gov. Scott’s COVID Response Leadership Team.
“Mike’s deep experience in municipal, state, and federal law enforcement combined with his private sector and state government roles position him well for success at UVM. He is a lifelong Vermonter and alumnus who knows UVM very well already,” Garimella said.
Schirling was appointed secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development by Scott in 2017.
At commerce, Schirling helped develop innovative strategies to retain and recruit new workforce to Vermont and bolstered the state's relationships with Canadian partners, the release said.
As commissioner of public safety, he focused on modernizing the delivery of public safety services statewide.
