CASTLETON — The Lake Bomoseen Association has put its application to use herbicide in the lake on hold until Aug. 1.
The association made the announcement Saturday on its Facebook page.
“The (Lake Bomoseen Association) and (Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust) have decided to place the application to treat Milfoil in Lake Bomoseen with an herbicide on hold while we gather more information on this possible project from the local community,” reads the post.
Misha Cetner, lake and shoreland permit analyst at the Department of Environmental Conservation, said in an email Monday that he received the request for a pause in the technical review of the application on May 27.
“We identified that they will get back to me by August 1st,” he wrote.
Earlier this year, the Lake Bomoseen Association filed an application with the Department of Environmental Conservation to treat the lake with ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, to address what the association says is a growing problem with milfoil, an invasive water plant. This sparked an intense backlash involving extensive letter writing campaigns, statements of opposition from local select boards, protests, and well-attended public meetings.
Opponents of the herbicide say not enough is known about its long-term effects for it to be considered safe, and that the amount of milfoil on the lake doesn’t justify either the known impacts or the possible risks. They’ve repeatedly called for the Lake Bomoseen Association to pull the application entirely.
“The hold idea is great, I suppose, but it does not give anybody on my side any confidence at all that this board will listen to the public,” said Bob Stannard, a leading voice of the herbicide opposition. “They appear to be hellbent on spraying this lake for reasons that are really quite mysterious to the rest of us.”
He noted that the level of public opposition to the permit has been extensive, with people writing to newspapers, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and directly to Gov. Phil Scott about how they don’t wish to see the lake treated. He noted that the select boards of Hubbardton, Fair Haven and Castleton all have approved letters voicing opposition to the use of herbicide in the lake.
“We’re not letting up on this at all,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring that a pristine lake that does not need to be chemically treated is not chemically treated.”
If the lake association wishes to work with the community, he said, it will pull the permit entirely.
Sam Drazin, interim president of the Lake Bomoseen Association, has said the association wants to have a respectful dialogue with the community about developing a long-term solution for milfoil.
“It gives us a little more time and space for everybody to hopefully figure out how best to come together as a community and figure out how we want to work together in a collaborative and respectful way to do what’s best for the long-term health of the lake,” he said Monday.
This decision was made by the association’s board of directors in conjunction with leaders at the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust.
Exactly how the association will move forward with a community dialogue has yet to be determined, said Drazin.
The association has said to treat the 600 acres it has identified as problem milfoil areas would cost about $750,000 over three years. It would have to work to raise those funds. The application for the herbicide permit cost $500, but required a survey, that costs $20,000 to file.
The permit was filed in February. It was expected that a draft decision would be released this summer, triggering a 30-day comment period.
Cetner stated in an email Monday that he wasn’t sure what the timeline for that draft decision’s release would have been prior to the pause.
“There’s been a lot of discussion around this application, some of which requires quite a bit of time review,” he said. “Given that the local municipalities have come out opposed to this application and this is something that hasn’t happened previously, it takes time to determine how exactly to incorporate that into the technical review of the application.”
Hubbartdon had been a co-applicant with the lake association, but voted to withdraw its name a few months ago after a board member raised concerns.
